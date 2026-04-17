Buffalo Trace Is Releasing An Unprecedented 30-Year-Old Eagle Rare Bourbon

It’s the first Buffalo Trace whiskey that’s been aged for three decades.

(Buffalo Trace)

Buffalo Trace is legendary for producing incredible (and incredibly old) bourbons, but they’ve reached a new milestone in 2026. Next month, the distillery will debut Eagle Rare 30 — a 30-year-old bourbon.

The Eagle Rare collection has grown significantly in recent years. Eagle Rare 30 is the successor to 2023’s release of Eagle Rare 25. But the portfolio also grew in 2025 with the addition of Eagle Rare 12. But this bottle is something that’s never been done before — it’s the first time Buffalo Trace has released a whiskey aged for three decades.

Buffalo Trace has conducted thousands of experiments according to their own records, with many of them taking place in the distillery’s Warehouse X and Warehouse P facilities. Eagle Rare 30 is a product of the latter — a whiskey aged in carefully monitored climate conditions, where temperature, humidity, and other variables can be dialed in.

“Aging whiskey in Kentucky comes with inherent challenges: evaporation increases and barrel influence intensifies, which can lead to overly dry or astringent characteristics in older bourbons,” said Buffalo Trace Distillery Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley in a statement shared by the brand. “The environment within Warehouse P allows us to manage those effects, softening the extraction and preserving the nuanced flavors that define exceptional ultra-aged bourbon.”

These factors are especially important for aging bourbon in Kentucky, where the warm summers mature whiskey faster than in cooler climates. While Kentucky accountants have never complained about products being ready to drink faster, many distillers have wondered how bourbon’s flavor could evolve if it could be aged longer without becoming over-oaked. Older bourbons have been bottled here and there, but for the most part, these whiskeys have been largely disappointing — and unpleasant to drink.

“Through careful monitoring over time, we’ve seen how controlled, extended aging can bring a whiskey to a point of exceptional smoothness and layered complexity,” Wheatley added. “Eagle Rare 30 is a clear expression of that. It is distinctive in a category where nuance is hard-earned.”

Wheatley seems pleased with the result of this experiment, and from the tasting notes he shared as part of the announcement, it’s not hard to see why. Eagle Rare 30 “opens with layered aromas of baked cherry, brown sugar, caramel, and honey, complemented by subtle nuttiness, warm tobacco, and well-integrated oak with a hint of smoke.”

On the palate, this 101-proof bourbon is called “rich and expansive, coating the mouth with sweet aged stone fruit and caramel. Its finish is long and velvety, evolving from sweetness to a gentle smokiness, with a refined oak character that remains smooth, balanced and enduring.”

According to Buffalo Trace, this is probably the last new Eagle Rare bourbon for some time. A press release explained that Eagle Rare 30 “completes the Eagle Rare portfolio,” which consists of six bottles in total, including Eagle Rare 17 (within the annual Buffalo Trace Antique Collection), and Double Eagle Very Rare, which wins the award for strangest name.

You may be wondering how many bottles there will be, and where you might be able to get your hands on one. Buffalo Trace didn’t specify a total number of bottles, but they did confirm that it will be available globally next month in very limited quantities. With a price tag starting at $12,500 plus taxes, you can expect this bottle to be pretty expensive on the secondary market. Finding a bar that serves it by the ounce might be a better, cheaper option if you just want to try it for yourself, but it’s still going to cost you — a break-even price per ounce would be around $600.

A third option exists, though — Buffalo Trace partnered with auction house Bonhams to offer the first two bottles of Eagle Rare 30, along with some other whiskeys. Auction lot number one is a complete Eagle Rare collection, along with an exclusive visit to Stagg Lodge, “the Distillery’s private, invite-only lodge overlooking the campus.” The auction (which is hosted online) opens Friday, April 24 at 7 a.m. EST, and the lots will close at 11:30 AM on May 8th.

G. Clay Whittaker is a Maxim contributor covering lifestyle, whiskey, cannabis and travel. His work has also appeared in Bon Appetit, Men’s Journal, Cigar Aficionado, Playboy and Esquire. Subscribe to his newsletter Drinks & Stuff for whiskey reviews and trends, perspectives on drinks, and stuff.