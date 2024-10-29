Buffalo Trace Unveils 2024 Antique Whiskey Collection

Coveted bourbons and ryes from “America’s oldest continuously operated” whiskey distillery.

(Buffalo Trace Antique Collection)

Buffalo Trace’s annual Antique Collection has returned for Fall 2024, representing a squad of stellar whiskey releases from “America’s Oldest Continuously Operating Distillery.” This year’s boozy portfolio includes all five Buffalo Trace Antique Collection bottles, including Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old Bourbon, George T. Stagg Bourbon, Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey, Sazerac 18-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey and William Larue Weller Bourbon.

Each Antique Collection whiskey is housed in a clear glass bottle with a back label offering detailed descriptions and histories. The limited edition Buffalo Trace Antique Collection bottles are sold individually and available nationwide at $149.99 each—although that relatively low price point is sure to skyrocket on the resale market once whiskey collectors start hunting for them. Drink in more info from Buffalo Trace on their latest Antique Collection releases below:

William Larue Weller Bourbon

(Buffalo Trace Antique Collection)

The 2024 William Larue Weller barrels aged over twelve years on the lower floor of a rick warehouse at Buffalo Trace Distillery at a barrel entry proof of 114. The Antique Collection’s uncut, unfiltered wheated recipe bourbon is hand-bottled at 125.8 proof and honors W.L. Weller, who pioneered the wheated bourbon recipe, substituting wheat for the traditional rye grain. On the nose of the 2024 William Larue Weller, a blend of new leather, light pipe tobacco, and caramel, enveloped by the warm sweetness of marshmallow and hints of ripe fruit. Rich caramel and toffee notes coat the palate with a long finish and oak, caramel, and fruit notes. The 2024 Global Whisky Challenge awarded last year’s William Larue Weller Bourbon “Best of Class” North America during the 2024 Global Whisky Challenge. Buffalo Trace master distiller Harlen Wheatley said in a statement that this year’s William Larue Weller Bourbon is a standout, saying in a statement that it “shines with its caramel notes and long, creamy finish.”

Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old Bourbon

(Buffalo Trace Antique Collection)

Bottled at its initial strength of 101 proof in tribute to the original Eagle Rare brand launched in 1975, this year’s Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old Bourbon was distilled in the spring of 2007. On the nose, Eagle Rare 17 delivers complex notes of oak and caramel intertwined with subtle undertones of vanilla and pepper spice with a caramel sweetness evened by the spiciness of rye, toasted oak, and tobacco on the palate. A combination of caramel, pepper, leather, and oak, paired with roasted tobacco and dried fruit finishes this 17-year and 4-month-old whiskey. Last year’s Eagle Rare-17-Year-Old Bourbon marked the oldest release of the spirit since its inclusion in the Antique Collection. Several well-respected spirits competitions recognized the expression, including the 2024 Whiskies of the World Competition, where the 19-year-old whiskey won a Double Gold, Best in Class medal.

George T. Stagg Bourbon

(Buffalo Trace Antique Collection)

Buffalo Trace Distillery first released George T. Stagg bourbon in 2002 in response to a consumer request for a well-aged, barrel-strength whiskey. The Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is known for its bold character reminiscent of its namesake, the original purchaser of O.F.C. Distillery, now famously recognized as Buffalo Trace Distillery. This year’s George T. Stagg sits at 136.1 proof and is comprised of barrels aged more than 15 years and two months. The whiskey presents a powerful aroma of deep aged wood, rich oak, and dark cherry. A layered profile of spice, oak, caramel, and a soft touch of cinnamon hit the palate. Its long and drying finish leaves a lasting impression of complexity and warmth. The 2024 International Whisky Competition awarded last year’s George T. Stagg First Place for the Best Bourbon, American, and Kentucky Whiskey.

Sazerac 18-Year-Old Rye Whiske y

(Buffalo Trace Antique Collection)

Bottled at 18 years and five months and named after the official cocktail of New Orleans, the 2024 Sazerac 18-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey has scents of oak and leather with subtle hints of ripe plum, rye grain, and earthy undertones. Rye spice, smoke, dark cherry, and a touch of licorice jump on the palate. The finish on this year’s Sazerac 18-Year-Old Rye lingers gracefully, imparting subtle hints of tobacco and charred oak. The 2023 Sazerac 18-Year-Old Rye was honored with the Gold “Outstanding” Medal in the 2024 International Wine and Spirits Competition.

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey

(Buffalo Trace Antique Collection)