Busch Will Pay Your Pup $20,000 To Try Its Dog Beer—Here's How To Enter

The beer brand will pay one lucky pooch $20,000 to be "Chief Tasting Officer" of Busch Dog Brew.

Busch is an undeniably dog-loving brand, having offered free beer to puppy foster parents and launched a non-alcoholic, bone broth-based "Dog Brew" in 2020. The budget beer's canine antics continue with a new "Chief Tasting Officer" job opening, and non-four-legged members need not apply.

As outlined in the video above, the very serious full-time position will be offered to the "canine-idate" best-suited to "research new flavors, take on pet projects, and lead the expansion of Dog Brew's flavor portfolio."

It may sound like a joke, but Busch insists that the CTO will have real responsibility, and they're backing that claim up with a serious compensation package including a $20,000 salary, healthcare (pet) coverage, and free Busch Dog Brew.

“The reaction to Busch Dog Brew’s release last year was so overwhelmingly positive that we knew we had a big challenge in Year 2 to keep the momentum going. So to expand the brand this year, we needed a true expert in the space on our team,” said Anheuser-Busch executive Daniel Blake.

"We’re excited to give one qualified canine a real, paying job and to tap into their insider knowledge of our target consumer to expand Busch Dog Brew in 2021!”

The job's description includes taste-testing, quality control, fulfilling ambassadorship duties, and acting as a featured content creator on Busch's social channels. Requisite "qualifications" include a refined palate and outstanding sense of smell—bonus points for proficiency in English.

Dog owners can apply by posting a picture of their dog on social media along with their qualifications and the hashtag #BuschCTOcontest.

Visit Busch.com/CTO to learn more, and see the official Terms and Conditions below: