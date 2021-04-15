Busch Will Pay Your Pup $20,000 To Try Its Dog Beer—Here's How To Enter

The beer brand will pay one lucky pooch $20,000 to be "Chief Tasting Officer" of Busch Dog Brew.
Busch Dog Brew Chief Tasting Officer (2)

Busch is an undeniably dog-loving brand, having offered free beer to puppy foster parents and launched a non-alcoholic, bone broth-based "Dog Brew" in 2020.  The budget beer's canine antics continue with a new "Chief Tasting Officer" job opening, and non-four-legged members need not apply. 

As outlined in the video above, the very serious full-time position will be offered to the "canine-idate" best-suited to "research new flavors, take on pet projects, and lead the expansion of Dog Brew's flavor portfolio."

It may sound like a joke, but Busch insists that the CTO will have real responsibility, and they're backing that claim up with a serious compensation package including a $20,000 salary, healthcare (pet) coverage, and free Busch Dog Brew. 

Busch Dog Brew Chief Tasting Officer (1)

“The reaction to Busch Dog Brew’s release last year was so overwhelmingly positive that we knew we had a big challenge in Year 2 to keep the momentum going. So to expand the brand this year, we needed a true expert in the space on our team,” said Anheuser-Busch executive Daniel Blake. 

"We’re excited to give one qualified canine a real, paying job and to tap into their insider knowledge of our target consumer to expand Busch Dog Brew in 2021!”

The job's description includes taste-testing, quality control, fulfilling ambassadorship duties, and acting as a featured content creator on Busch's social channels. Requisite "qualifications" include a refined palate and outstanding sense of smell—bonus points for proficiency in English. 

Dog owners can apply by posting a picture of their dog on social media along with their qualifications and the hashtag #BuschCTOcontest. 

Visit Busch.com/CTO to learn more, and see the official Terms and Conditions below: 

No purchase or payment of any kind necessary to enter for a chance to win. The “Busch CTO Contest” (“Contest”) is open to residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia who are twenty-one (21) years of age or older at the time of entry. Contest begins at 10:00:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (“EDT”) on April 13, 2021 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. EDT on April 28, 2021 (“Contest Period”). For official rules please visit Busch.com/CTO. 

Busch Dog Brew Chief Tasting Officer Promo
