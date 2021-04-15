Busch Will Pay Your Pup $20,000 To Try Its Dog Beer—Here's How To Enter
Busch is an undeniably dog-loving brand, having offered free beer to puppy foster parents and launched a non-alcoholic, bone broth-based "Dog Brew" in 2020. The budget beer's canine antics continue with a new "Chief Tasting Officer" job opening, and non-four-legged members need not apply.
As outlined in the video above, the very serious full-time position will be offered to the "canine-idate" best-suited to "research new flavors, take on pet projects, and lead the expansion of Dog Brew's flavor portfolio."
It may sound like a joke, but Busch insists that the CTO will have real responsibility, and they're backing that claim up with a serious compensation package including a $20,000 salary, healthcare (pet) coverage, and free Busch Dog Brew.
“The reaction to Busch Dog Brew’s release last year was so overwhelmingly positive that we knew we had a big challenge in Year 2 to keep the momentum going. So to expand the brand this year, we needed a true expert in the space on our team,” said Anheuser-Busch executive Daniel Blake.
"We’re excited to give one qualified canine a real, paying job and to tap into their insider knowledge of our target consumer to expand Busch Dog Brew in 2021!”
The job's description includes taste-testing, quality control, fulfilling ambassadorship duties, and acting as a featured content creator on Busch's social channels. Requisite "qualifications" include a refined palate and outstanding sense of smell—bonus points for proficiency in English.
Dog owners can apply by posting a picture of their dog on social media along with their qualifications and the hashtag #BuschCTOcontest.
Visit Busch.com/CTO to learn more, and see the official Terms and Conditions below:
No purchase or payment of any kind necessary to enter for a chance to win. The “Busch CTO Contest” (“Contest”) is open to residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia who are twenty-one (21) years of age or older at the time of entry. Contest begins at 10:00:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (“EDT”) on April 13, 2021 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. EDT on April 28, 2021 (“Contest Period”). For official rules please visit Busch.com/CTO.