World's Hottest Pepper Used To Create World's Spiciest Beer

One maniacal brewer used more than 500 insanely-hot Carolina Reaper chilis to make the fiery brew.
Author:
Publish date:
Spicy Beer Final

Pending official word from Guinness World Records, a firefighter-founded Virginia brewery has likely created the world's spiciest beer, thanks to the inclusion of 500 Carolina Reapers for fiery flavor. 

Inside Hook recently picked up a story from the University of Mary Washington website featuring Maltese Brewing Company co-owner and UMW alum Ray Parrish, a current biochemistry major, and a professor. 

Together, the three were able to quantify the heat level of the Signal One 2.0 pineapple IPA—what Parrish describes as a "veritable chemical soup"—by measuring capsaicin and dihydrocapsaicin levels. 

They found that the combo of Reapers, which recently returned to the top of Pepper Head's world's hottest list with a 2.2 million Scoville Heat Unit (SHU) rating, lends over 400,000 SHU to the brew. 

All that's left to do is submit the results to Guinness, which doesn't have a record for the world's spiciest beer.  

“My hypothesis is that a Guinness World Record will provide a boost in business, mainly with visitors to the area looking for a unique experience and ‘chili-head’ destination tourists,” Parrish told UMW.

In the meantime, visitors to Maltese Brewing Company in Fredricksberg, VA can take the the Signal One 2.0 challenge: slam 10 ounces in ten minutes to win a free T-shirt. 

“The beer itself is good," one drinker said per crowd-sourced beer site Untappd. "The next few minutes aren’t.”

No image description

kanye-west-cropped-getty-images
News

How Billionaire Kanye West's Yeezy Sneaker Brand Could Make Him 'Richest Black Man in U.S. History'

Sunreef 80 Eco Promo
Rides

'World's Most Sustainable Luxury Catamaran Yacht' To Set Sail This Summer

MV Agusta Superveloce
Rides

First Ride: The MV Agusta Superveloce Sport Bike

Spicy Beer Final
Food & Drink

World's Hottest Pepper Used To Create World's Spiciest Beer

Jaguar E-Type Bremont Watch Box Promo
Style

Buyers of This Jaguar x Bremont Watch Box Get to Drive 3 Classic E-Types

tom-cruise-lodge-1
Travel

Tom Cruise Is Selling His $40 million, 320-Acre Colorado Ranch—Take a Look Inside

Longines Dolce Vita Promo
Style

Longines' New DolceVita Is an Elegantly Retro Dress Watch Upgrade

Alpha Wolf (3)
Rides

The Alpha Wolf Electric Pickup Packs ‘90s Nostalgia Into An Affordable Package

ted-lasso-apple-plus
Entertainment

Jason Sudeikis On How 'Ted Lasso' Is Based On His High School Basketball Coach