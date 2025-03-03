Chivas Regal Taps Ferrari F1 Driver Charles Leclerc As Global Brand Ambassador

Kickstarting a new multi-year partnership ahead of the 2025 F1 season opener.

(Chivas Regal + Charles Leclerc)

Chivas Regal is putting eight-time Grand Prix-winning Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc behind the wheel as the scotch brand’s Global Brand Ambassador for a new multiyear partnership.

“As a talented and self-taught pianist and composer, Leclerc has been sharing his love of music with fans over the past few years that has seen him release multiple tracks,” Chivas said in a statement spotlighting Leclerc’s musical hobby. “The time, precision and passion he puts into mastering the notes on a piano is reflective of the craftsmanship required to blend the notes of an iconic whisky.”

To celebrate this blending of success, Leclerc and Chivas Regal are hosting an exclusive, one-night-only pop-up piano bar which brings together the worlds of music and whisky. Dubbed Leclerc’s, the bar will open on March 11 in Melbourne, ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season opener in the Australian city that week. The immersive event offers VIP guests and a limited number of F1 fans the chance to enjoy bespoke Chivas Regal x Charles Leclerc whisky cocktails and will feature a special guest appearance from Leclerc himself in his first in a series of Chivas events.

(Chivas Regal + Charles LeClerc)

Leclerc said in a statement: “Success is about blending all the right notes—on and off the track. My craft demands time, precision, and dedication, but what truly drives me is the journey, my passions, and the moments shared along the way. Chivas Regal embodies this same ethos, encouraging people to find their own rhythm and celebrate every win, big or small. I’m excited to redefine success together and share this experience with fans through our partnership.”

Nick Blacknell, Global Marketing Director, for Chivas Regal, added: “It’s no secret Charles has had incredible success in his life, but it is his tenacious spirit, commitment to excellence and off-track passions that inspired this partnership. The 88 notes of the piano draw perfect parallels with the 85 flavor notes of our iconic Chivas 18 Year Old expression, showing how both music and whisky blend passion with precision. We’re excited to bring fans on the journey to celebrate our wins together—the ethos that lies at the heart of Chivas Regal.”

The ambassadorship comes days after the conclusion of F1 pre-season testing, which marked the last time drivers will put in laps until the first practice session opens up 2025’s inaugural race weekend. Leclerc’s third-place overall finish in 2024 proved to be his second-best in F1 following his second-place overall finish in 2022.