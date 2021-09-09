Cindy Crawford Recreates Iconic Pepsi Commercial For a Very Good Cause

The 55-year-old modeling legend is still as stunning as ever.

Cindy Crawford has recreated her famously sexy Pepsi TV commercial for a truly worthy cause.

The 55-year-old O.G. supermodel recently grabbed a can of Pepsi and slipped into her famous cutoff denim shorts and white top at the exact same location featured in Crawford's iconic 1992 Pepsi commercial.

But this time, the performance serves as part of Crawford's efforts to raise money for the American Family Children's Hospital, where her late brother underwent cancer treatment.

"It’s always a pleasure and a thrill to work with my friend @davidyarrow ... and even more so when it's for a good cause," Crawford captioned the photo.

"We returned back to the original Halfway House from the famous @pepsi commercial I did in 1992 to recreate the moment (with a David Yarrow twist) in hopes of raising funds for the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison Wisconsin where my brother was treated for leukemia."

"So far, with the help of David's gallery network across the globe supporting the art and its sales -- we've already raised 1 million dollars for the cause," she added.

The original ad featured Crawford pulling up to a remote gas station in a red Lamborghini Diablo. Two boys look on in awe as the supermodel buys and sips the soda before one says, "Is that a great new Pepsi can or what?"

In the new IG post, two wolf-like Tamaskan dogs sit in for the kids, photographer David Yarrow revealed on Instagram.

"I wanted the supposed wolves to be looking keenly towards Cindy and the only way that could work in my set was to have them approaching her from behind," he wrote.

"Since the roof was down in the car, it made sense for them to have stealthily sneaked into the back seats whilst she went about her business. There is the necessary hunger and yearning in their disposition."

The same hairstylist who fashioned her flowing locks in 1992 was also on-hand to recreate the look 29 years later.

"I also have to thank my dear friend, hairstylist @peter.savic who did the iconic hair for the original commercial," she said. "I was thrilled he was able to be here for this version as well! Thanks also to @samvissermakeup for makeup and @allowitzstyles for styling"

"I think we nailed it! Such a fun day," Crawford concluded.

Famous friends seem to agree, as People notes. Reese Witherspoon commented, "Truly gorgeous! And for a great cause." Fellow modeling legend Helena Christensen chimed in, "Cool in every way."