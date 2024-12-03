Cohiba Adds Rare Cigar Size To Coveted Riviera Line

Blending Honduran and La Entrada tobaccos alongside Nicaraguan tobaccos from the Condega and Estelí regions.

(Cohiba)

The newest line of non-Cuban Cohiba cigars has added a size for 2024, and it’s designed for discerning connoisseurs. The Cohiba Riviera Lancero is the fourth release in the Cohiba Riviera — a box-pressed collection of cigars with a medium body and a spicy-sweet profile initially launched in 2023 .

The Cohiba Riviera tobacco blend combines Honduran Jamastran and La Entrada tobaccos from General Cigar Co’s proprietary strains alongside Nicaraguan tobaccos from the Condega and Estelí regions. The binder is a mild and sweet Honduran-grown Connecticut-seed leaf, and the wrapper is a deep, dark Mexican San Adrés leaf known for its spicy-sweet profile.

The line previously had three sizes: a 5-inch by 52-ring Robusto, a 6 ½ by 52-ring Toro, and a Perfecto measuring 6 inches by 60-ring, but the 7 inch by 38-ring Lancero released earlier this year brings the collection to four.

Lanceros were once a substantially popular size or vitola of cigar. Long and thin, they’re respected for their long smoking time (the length of a cigar determines how long your smoking experience lasts) and their high wrapper-leaf-to-filler ratio (thinner cigars have less filler tobacco, meaning that the more prized wrapper leaf impacts the overall flavor more prominently).

Unfortunately, lancero cigars can be more prone to knots and other issues that affect draw; they can also be a bit harder to properly blend, because a more dominant wrapper leaf can be overwhelming if the filler isn’t rebalanced to compensate. The Cohiba Riviera Lancero is priced at $15 per cigar or $225 for a box of 15. That’s not a bad price for lanceros today — it’s also a steal if the feedback thus far can be trusted.

Initial reviews have mentioned a bit of imbalance, but overall given the cigar a positive score, suggesting that you may want to let them rest in a humidor for a little while. In other words, if you want to smoke these to ring in 2025, best to grab a box now.