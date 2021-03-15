Conor McGregor Sells Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey and Doubles Net Worth

The UFC superstar made major bank from selling his Irish whiskey brand.
MMA superstar Conor McGregor could lose every match he takes on till he retires and still look at his bank account and smile. UK-based blog Joe reported last week that the Notorious One's shares in Eire Born Spirits—the maker of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, founded by McGregor and his manager—had been purchased by beverage company Becle. 

Conor McGregor reportedly received £122 million GBP, which equals about $155 million USD. If those numbers are accurate, McGregor's total net worth will be about $300 million.

According to Joe, Becle previously owned a 20% interest in Eire Born Spirits (EBS) then bumped that up to 49% in 2020 before this purchase. 

What isn't clear is whether McGregor will maintain a relationship with his brand. If Becle is wise, he likely will. As several reports noted regarding Proper No. Twelve, even though the spirit hasn't been particularly well-reviewed, McGregor's fans have been buying plenty and 2020 was apparently a great year for sales, though EBS did not report specific numbers. 

In early March, Sportskeeda quoted McGregor's statement bragging about what a great year his signature booze had, which he ended with, "'Proper No. 12’. Irish owned forever. Thank you all. It has been my pleasure."

If the buyout from Mexico-based Becle changes the bit about Proper No. Twelve being Irish-owned forever, at least Conor McGregor has 300 million reasons to not care if he was wrong about that. 

