Davidoff Launches New Winston Churchill Limited Edition Cigars For 2025

Fire up one of these collectible stogies while you can.

Jan 8, 2025
(Davidoff)

Geneva-based Davidoff cigars is kicking off the year with a limited edition smoke fit for a statesman—and an artist. The 2025 Limited Edition for the Winston Churchill Cigar Brand, “The Artist,” goes on sale nationwide this week.

The 2025 Winston Churchill Limited Edition is a blend of Dominican, Nicaraguan, and Mexican tobaccos with an Ecuadoran wrapper leaf. It is presented in the classic 7 inch by 48 ring Churchill size—a term so coined because of the cigar-loving British Prime Minister’s notorious love for that precise size.

(Davidoff)

“Churchills” exist in just about every line of cigars on the market today, including half a dozen Cuban brands. A great one is a benchmark for what a particular cigarmaker is capable of producing (they’re also significantly harder to roll well than more common sizes like the Robusto and Toro). Notes from the master blender call out “complex flavours of nuts, black coffee and cedar wood, [with] a unique complexity and sweetness.”

“The Artist,” which calls attention to Churchill’s lesser known achievements in painting, is itself an impressive work of art. A gorgeous and understated wooden box opens to reveal one of Churchill’s best works, “Cork Trees Near Mimizan.” The wooden insert meant to protect the cigars in transit was cleverly shaped to resemble a painter’s palette. The painting also appears on the secondary band of each smoke. 

Davidoff of Geneva has been a steward of the Winston Churchill cigar lines for decades, but in the last few years, they’ve totally revitalized the brand from an overlooked line to a much-adored collection. The current collection is the result of a major rebrand that began in 2015. At $49 it’s certainly not the most expensive new release from Davidoff in recent days—that title goes to the $89 Year of the Snake. This blend has some similarities to that cigar as well, including an Ecuadoran wrapper and Mexican binder leaf.

(Davidoff)

Snag a box (or two) if you can find them. There’s no information available about how many were created this year, but previous releases have been limited to just a few thousand boxes, meaning if your local shop has a dozen, that may be all they ever get. It’s a gorgeous package and an exciting release—one that will look great stacked in the humidor, even if the box empties out too fast.

G. Clay Whittaker is a Maxim contributor covering lifestyle, whiskey, cannabis and travel. His work has also appeared in Bon Appetit, Men’s Journal, Cigar Aficionado, Playboy and Esquire. Subscribe to his newsletter Drinks & Stuff for perspectives on drinks, and stuff.

