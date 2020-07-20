This Dewar's Scotch Is the World's Best Whisky, According To 2020 International Whisky Competition

The same bottle was previously named World's Best Blended Whisky at the 2020 World Whisky Awards.

Dewar's Double Double 32 Year Old scotch has earned yet another elite honor, this time at the 2020 International Whisky Competition.

The 46% ABV blended scotch was named Whisky of the Year after scoring the highest across 49 different categories, scoring a 96.4 out of a potential 100. The same bottle was previously named the World's Best Blended Whisky at the 2020 World Whisky Awards.

Unlike traditional spirits competitions, in which a host of samples are tasted side-by-side, Forbes reports that IWC panelists taste one whisky at a time.

Notes are then compiled and reviewed to determine which entries receive, bronze, silver and gold medals, like the Olympic Games. Venerated judges including whisky author Sébastien Gavillet and world-renowned mixologist Francesco Lafranconi collectively rated Dewar's Double Double 32 Year Old a 96.4, besting hundreds of spirited competitors.

The acclaimed expression is the oldest offering in Dewar's Double Double series, a showcase for a process that originally developed by legendary blender A.J. Cameron as a way to marry liquids over four different aging stages. The scotch is finished in Pedro Ximenez sherry casks to create rich, ripe treacle notes with a hint of smokiness and a smooth finish.

As with many award-winning spirits, Double Double 32 Year Old is currently sold out on Dewar's official retailer Reserve Bar. Expect to pay about $250 if and when it's available again.