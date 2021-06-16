Dewar's Tees Up 'The Champions' Scotch Whisky for 2021 U.S. Open

The 19-year-aged blended whisky takes a swing at scotch aficionados just in time for Father's Day.

With the 2021 U.S. Open set to kick off at San Diego's Torrey Pines on June 17, Dewar's is launching "The Champion's Edition" scotch to celebrate both the brand's partnership with the prestigious PGA Tour event and Father's Day.

The 19-year-old expression is double-aged and finished exclusively in premium first-fill ex-bourbon brands, adding an American twist to a venerated whisky that's steeped in a 175-year-old heritage.

Dewar's award-winning Master Blender Stephanie Macleod expertly concocted “The Champions” Edition by blending double-aged grain and single malt whiskies, reflecting the U.S. Open's "From Many, One" ethos.

The standout spirit features rich notes of honey, toffee, vanilla, and ripe cherries. On the nose, an aroma with toffee popcorn and soft panna cotta is balanced with floral notes of freshly cut grass.

The silver designs of the bottle and presentation box themselves also hark to the tournament's trophy, complete with a “Champions” namesake. Part of the bottle proceeds will go towards the USGA Foundation, which celebrates, serves, and advances the game of golf.

“We are thrilled to launch the Dewar's 19-year-old 'The Champions Edition' bottle, right in time for the 2021 U.S. Open and Father’s Day," says Brian Cox, Vice President of North America.

"Designed for golf and whisky aficionados to share and enjoy with friends and family whether on the 19th hole, in their favorite bar and restaurant or at home, this rare 19 year age statement Scotch whisky is inspired by our exciting partnership with the U.S. Open, as well as our sporting legacy and commitment to celebrating life’s everyday ‘champions’ in all their endeavors. They hold the same passion and commitment to their craft that we do."

This is just the first in a series of Dewar's bottles celebrating the U.S. Open, with commemorative releases arriving annually through 2023.

Dewar's “The Champions Edition” is available in extremely limited quantities at fine wine and spirit retailers and ReserveBar.com through the final round of the 2021 U.S. Open.