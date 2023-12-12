Doritos & Empirical Launch First-Ever Nacho Cheese-Flavored Spirit

Please Nacho Cheese responsibly.

(Empirical x Doritos)

Diehard fans of Doritos Nacho Cheese chips can now imbibe booze that tastes just like their favorite tangy orange snack, thanks to an unexpected new spirits collaboration.

The all-new Empirical x Doritos Nacho Cheese Spirit “offers a multi-sensorial, delicious beverage experience that smells and tastes just like the real thing – bringing the iconic flavor of Doritos Nacho Cheese Chips into the spirits aisle,” according to a joint statement from Doritos and flavor brand Empirical.

The truly WTF spirit is said to showcase a strong umami flavor, along with “tangy aromas of nacho cheese, moving to the deeper, corn-forward flavors of the chip to finish on a soft salty note.”

It’s suggested that the oddball elixir be used to make a Margarita, Bloody Mary or Old Fashioned, or served neat or over ice.

To create the spirit’s signature taste, the flavor notes of Doritos Nacho Cheese are extracted through Empirical’s innovative production process, using real Doritos chips and retaining their essence through vacuum distillation. That Nacho Cheese chip magic is then utilized to create the 42% ABV booze.

“Doritos is all about disrupting culture and bringing our fans unexpected, bold experiences,” said Tina Mahal, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Frito-Lay North America. “We’re always pushing our fans to try new things, so we figure it’s time we disrupt the spirits category by offering our iconic nacho cheese flavor in a bottle.”

Limited-edition bottles of Empirical x Doritos Nacho Cheese Spirit are available beginning in January for a suggested retail price of $65.00 online and in select New York and California stores.

You can pre-order a bottle—if you dare—beginning December 13, 2023 right here.