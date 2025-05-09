Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg Expand Boozy Beverage Line With ‘Still G.I.N.’

Following the success of their canned cocktail, Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop.

(Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop)

Hip-hop icons Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are capitalizing on their classic banger “Still D.R.E.” with a new premium gin that’s now available nationwide. “Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop” marks the second product release from the California duo’s boozy beverage brand and their first foray into the pure premium-spirit market, following the success of their canned cocktail, Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop. Still G.I.N., as you might have guessed, is a playful nod to Dr. Dre’s 1999 megahit “Still D.R.E.,” mirroring how their first gin drink paid tribute to Snoop Dogg’s breakout 1993 hit “Gin and Juice.”

“This is not a liquor that we’re just putting our name on,” Dr. Dre said in a statement when the gin was announced last year. “It’s just like we did with Beats headphones. Everything is us from the ground up: the gin, the flavor, the packaging… Everything had to be perfect.” Snoop added, “Every day in the studio when Dre and I were trying to make the dopest music, we were drinking gin and just having fun. We’ve been a part of the evolution of this gin—from the creation of the flavor, to the percentage of alcohol that’s in it—and it’s just so good!”

(Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop)

The 85-proof gin is distilled and bottled in the U.S. using a vapor distillation process in copper pots. The brand emphasizes its commitment to crafting an “ultra-premium” spirit with a “vibrant citrus-forward flavor profile balanced by subtle floral and spice notes.” The unique honeycomb bottle and packaging were designed by Ini Archibong, who also created the branding for Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop. The spirit-driven company is led by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and the founders of On The Rocks Cocktails: Patrick Halbert, Andrew Gill and Rocco Milano. “Dre and Snoop were involved in every step—from the bottle design down to getting the perfect harmony of botanical notes and smooth mouth feel into each sip,” said the brand’s Chief Strategy Officer Andrew Gill. “Focusing on the complexity of balancing all-natural botanicals, we blended the spice, botanical and garden ingredients until we had exactly the right profile.”

Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop, which hosts a private tasting event May 21 at New York City’s five-star Mark Hotel, is available nationwide now for $34.99 per bottle.