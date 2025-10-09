The World’s 50 Best Bars List For 2025 Is Here

Hong Kong’s Bar Leone topped the annual World’s 50 Best Bars list, marking a first win for Asia.

(Superbueno)

An Italian-themed bar in Hong Kong has claimed the coveted title of World’s Best Bar, marking the first time a drinking den in Asia has secured the top spot in the 17-year history of the annual World’s 50 Best Bars list.

Bar Leone, located in the city’s bustling Central district, took first place during an awards ceremony held in Hong Kong. The victory repositions the global cocktail map, suggesting the best Negroni may actually now be found in the Far East, not Italy.

Founded less than three years ago by Roman bartender Lorenzo Antinori, Bar Leone is an homage to the classic, unpretentious neighborhood bars of Rome. The venue has rapidly ascended the rankings, having been crowned Asia’s best bar for the past two years and placing second globally on last year’s list.

Antinori, whose background includes working in top-tier European hotel bars, champions cocktail popolari, or “cocktails for the people.” His philosophy eschews complex modern mixology for straightforward, quality tipples that highlight local ingredients, such as Yuzu Negronis and Olive Oil Sours. In a nod to accessibility and technology, the bar’s cocktail menu is a regularly updated Google Doc that provides full recipes for all its drinks.

Handshake Speakeasy in Mexico City (Courtesy)

The awards ceremony saw Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy, last year’s winner, move to second place, while retaining the title of best bar in North America. Barcelona claimed two of the top four spots, with Sips placing third and Paradiso fourth. London’s Tayēr + Elementary rounded out the top five.

The United States cemented its presence with five bars making the list. New York City led the way with four entries: Superbueno (12), Sip & Guzzle (39), Double Chicken Please (41), and Overstory (46). New Orleans was also represented by Jewel of the South (44).

The World’s 50 Best Bars list is decided by a vote of more than 800 beverage industry experts, including bartenders, consultants, writers, and cocktail specialists. Other notable awards included Mexico City’s Bar Mauro, named the “One to Watch,” and New York’s Sip & Guzzle, recognized as the “Best New Opening.”

Check out the full list below.

The World’s 50 Best Bars List For 2025