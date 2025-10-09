The World’s 50 Best Bars List For 2025 Is Here

Hong Kong’s Bar Leone topped the annual World’s 50 Best Bars list, marking a first win for Asia.

Oct 9, 2025
An Italian-themed bar in Hong Kong has claimed the coveted title of World’s Best Bar, marking the first time a drinking den in Asia has secured the top spot in the 17-year history of the annual World’s 50 Best Bars list.

Bar Leone, located in the city’s bustling Central district, took first place during an awards ceremony held in Hong Kong. The victory repositions the global cocktail map, suggesting the best Negroni may actually now be found in the Far East, not Italy.

Founded less than three years ago by Roman bartender Lorenzo Antinori, Bar Leone is an homage to the classic, unpretentious neighborhood bars of Rome. The venue has rapidly ascended the rankings, having been crowned Asia’s best bar for the past two years and placing second globally on last year’s list.

Antinori, whose background includes working in top-tier European hotel bars, champions cocktail popolari, or “cocktails for the people.” His philosophy eschews complex modern mixology for straightforward, quality tipples that highlight local ingredients, such as Yuzu Negronis and Olive Oil Sours. In a nod to accessibility and technology, the bar’s cocktail menu is a regularly updated Google Doc that provides full recipes for all its drinks.

The awards ceremony saw Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy, last year’s winner, move to second place, while retaining the title of best bar in North America. Barcelona claimed two of the top four spots, with Sips placing third and Paradiso fourth. London’s Tayēr + Elementary rounded out the top five.

The United States cemented its presence with five bars making the list. New York City led the way with four entries: Superbueno (12), Sip & Guzzle (39), Double Chicken Please (41), and Overstory (46). New Orleans was also represented by Jewel of the South (44).

The World’s 50 Best Bars list is decided by a vote of more than 800 beverage industry experts, including bartenders, consultants, writers, and cocktail specialists. Other notable awards included Mexico City’s Bar Mauro, named the “One to Watch,” and New York’s Sip & Guzzle, recognized as the “Best New Opening.”

Check out the full list below.

The World’s 50 Best Bars List For 2025

  1. Bar Leone, Hong Kong
  2. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City
  3. Sips, Barcelona
  4. Paradiso, Barcelona
  5. Tayēr + Elementary, London
  6. Connaught Bar, London
  7. Moebius Milano, Milan
  8. Line, Athens
  9. Jigger & Pony, Singapore
  10. Tres Monos, Buenos Aires
  11. Alquímico, Cartagena
  12. Superbueno, New York
  13. Lady Bee, Lima
  14. Himkok, Oslo
  15. Bar Us, Bangkok
  16. Zest, Seoul
  17. Bar Nouveau, Paris
  18. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo
  19. Caretaker’s Cottage, Melbourne
  20. The Cambridge Public House, Paris
  21. Satan’s Whiskers, London
  22. Locale Firenze, Florence
  23. Tlecān, Mexico City
  24. Tan Tan, São Paulo
  25. Mirror Bar, Bratislava
  26. CoChinChina, Buenos Aires
  27. Baba au Rum, Athens
  28. Nouvelle Vague, Tirana
  29. Hope & Sesame, Guangzhou
  30. Danico, Paris
  31. Scarfes Bar, London
  32. Svanen, Oslo
  33. Sastrería Martinez, Lima
  34. Panda & Sons, Edinburgh
  35. Röda Huset, Stockholm
  36. Mimi Kakushi, Dubai
  37. Salmon Guru, Madrid
  38. Coa, Hong Kong
  39. Sip & Guzzle, New York
  40. Drink Kong, Rome
  41. Double Chicken Please, New York
  42. Maybe Sammy, Sydney
  43. 1930, Milan
  44. Jewel of the South, New Orleans
  45. Virtù, Tokyo
  46. Overstory, New York
  47. The Bar in Front of the Bar, Athens
  48. The Bellwood, Tokyo
  49. BKK Social Club, Bangkok
  50. Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore
