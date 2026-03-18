Dua Lipa Named Nespresso Global Brand Ambassador Ahead Of New Vertuo Campaign

The Grammy-winning superstar joins the coffee giant to lead a “new creative era,” featuring a collaboration with longtime Nespresso face George Clooney.

(Nespresso)

Nespresso has tapped pop superstar Dua Lipa as its new global brand ambassador to deliver a pop culture jolt to the 40-year-old coffeemaker brand.

The partnership arrives as Nespresso prepares to launch “Vertuo World,” a global campaign debuting April 14. The company describes the upcoming initiative as a “new creative era” that emphasizes “exploration and modern ritual.” While Lipa will serve as the primary face of the campaign, Nespresso added that longtime Nespresso ambassador George Clooney will make a brief appearance, linking the brand’s heritage to its new direction.

In other Clooney-related beverage news, the Jay Kelly actor recently teamed up with fellow Casamigos tequila partners—nightlife entrepreneur Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman, founder of Discovery Land Company— to launch Crazy Mountain, a new non-alcoholic beer line with lager and lime flavors.

(Nespresso)

Leonardo Aizpuru, Nespresso’s chief marketing officer, said Lipa’s influence as a cultural trendsetter aligns with the coffee company’s desire to inspire “endless exploration,” adding that Lipa is a “a true explorer, always curious, always trying something new and that energy fits beautifully with the direction we’re taking as a brand.”

Lipa, known for her chart-topping pop hits and her Service95 platform, noted that the partnership felt like a natural extension of her daily routine. “I feel like I have grown up with Nespresso,” Lipa said in a statement shared by the brand.

“There’s always been a Nespresso machine nearby—at home with my family, on set, or in a hotel room—so teaming up with them was really an easy decision. I just love how they are always exploring new flavors and finding ways to evolve as a brand. Working together has already been loads of fun, and it’s just the beginning.”

The “Vertuo World” media push will roll out across digital and broadcast platforms next month, focusing on the brand’s Vertuo brewing system. Check out a first look at the campaign’s images above.