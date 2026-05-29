D’USSÉ Cognac Toasts 30th Anniversary Of Jay-Z’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ With Limited-Edition Box Set

The luxury spirits brand co-founded by Jay-Z marks three decades since his debut album with concert activations and a commemorative cocktail.

(D’USSÉ Cognac)

D’USSÉ Cognac is marking the 30th anniversary of Jay-Z‘s classic debut album, Reasonable Doubt, with a limited-edition box set and a series of high-profile concert activations. The multi-city campaign, dubbed JAŸ-Z30, honors three decades since the 1996 release of the landmark hip-hop debut. The timing also coincides with another major milestone for the billionaire hip-hop artist and entrepreneur, as this year also marks the 25th anniversary of his 2001 acclaimed record,The Blueprint.

Central to the rollout is a limited-edition JAŸ-Z30 D’USSÉ VSOP box set, which will be available at select retailers across the U.S., with a price yet to be announced.The high-end cognac brand also created a signature cocktail called the CODE30 featuring a blend of D’USSÉ, lemon, amaretto, pineapple juice, and soda water to commemorate the collectible release. D’USSÉ plans to integrate the anniversary into several major events this summer, serving the signature cocktail at The Roots Picnic in Philadelphia—featuring Jay-Z, The Roots, and Erykah Badu—and at Jay-Z’s upcoming sold-out concert residency at Yankee Stadium in July.

Reasonable Doubt launched Carter’s music career and established the foundation for his far-ranging business empire, which later made him rap’s first billionaire artist. The album is widely regarded by music critics as one of the greatest hip-hop records of all time. Reasonable Doubt produced two top 10 Rap Songs hits and reached No. 23 on the Billboard 200. Not too shabby for a then-relatively unknown Brooklyn rapper, but he wasn’t yet doing Biggie or Tupac numbers, points out Billboard. Jay-Z’s third album, 1998’s Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life, skyrocketed him to a new level of success and hit No. 1 on the charts, as did his nine records that followed.

“Mr. Shawn Carter’s codes of ambition, craftsmanship, and excellence are woven into the DNA of D’USSÉ, and JAŸ-Z30 is a powerful reflection of that legacy,” declared Gigi DaDan, General Manager of D’USSÉ, in a statement. “For 30 years, he has shaped culture through music, art, style, and philanthropy, and as a brand built as an extension of his innovation. There’s no better way to mark 30 years than raising a glass to community, legacy, and what comes next.” Check out the brand’s Jay-Z-approved cognac cocktail recipe below.

CODE30 Cocktail Recipe