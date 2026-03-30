Elijah Craig’s 15-Year Single Barrel Bourbon Is One Of 2026’s Best New Whiskeys So Far

The 108-proof stunner marks the first entry in a new series of aged releases for the storied bourbon label.

(Elijah Craig)

One of Kentucky’s most award-winning whiskey distillers just announced a new bottle that signals major changes in the bourbon market. Elijah Craig 15-Year Single Barrel Bourbon is delicious, perfectly proofed, and competitively priced — and it’s only the start of a new wave of great whiskeys from parent company Heaven Hill.

Most bourbon lovers will already know the Heaven Hill and Elijah Craig names, and the ones who have been around for a while will remember that less than a decade ago, Heaven Hill was forced to quietly remove the 12-year age statement from its small batch bourbon to keep up with soaring demand. So the appearance of a 15-year product is sort of a double-edged sword: an admission that production has caught up with demand, with a reward for our collective patience.

And a reward Elijah Craig 15-Year most certainly is — it’s a beautifully aged, proofed, and structured whiskey with a flawless flavor profile. Notes from the distillery emphasized a dark flavor profile — “dark mahogany” color; “dark fruit” along with roses and figs on the nose. They describe a lot of toasted/roasted/burnt flavors on the palate and the finish: roasted nuts, toasted oak, caramelized sugar and creme brulee.

But that implied richness and darkness only tells part of the story — my first and second tastes of this whiskey revealed earthy spice, dark chocolate, vanilla fudge, hints of wood spice and candied orange peel, hard caramels and a buttercream icing texture that laid rich and silky on the tongue from start to the very end of a dessert-forward finish. This whiskey delivered lots of delicious layers of flavor, and no unchecked bitterness or heat. It’s absolutely one of the best whiskeys of 2026 so far, with plenty of promise to take top marks in at least one competition, somewhere.

(Elijah Craig)

Here’s the crazy part: this is phase one of a three-phase release; Elijah Craig teased this release as part of a larger, forthcoming collection. Elijah Craig 18 is already in the works — possibly for 2026 — and a third, yet-unnamed release has been created as well. The timeline for those releases is still undisclosed, of course, and the third bottle could be a nothingburger, but my guess is that it’ll be a 20 or 21 age statement in keeping with brands like Knob Creek in recent years.

Details are a bit vague on the availability of this product going forward — will Heaven Hill release it once a year or multiple times? Can we expect to see it in the private barrel offerings for the general public? Are they locked in on the 108 proof standard? Many of these things will become clear — or get adjustments — over time.

Best of all is the bourbon’s surprisingly modest $150 suggested retail price. Yes, most of the online listings to order a bottle start at around $300, but looking at market prices right now, I’m still seeing this as a better value than many of the once-coveted, allocated labels. Those prices will likely come down a bit as the novelty of its announcement wears off (unless, of course, it snaps up a bunch of awards). If you’ve been hesitant to dive into this year’s new whiskeys, or you’ve been waiting for something really great to drop, make no mistake: this is it.

G. Clay Whittaker is a Maxim contributor covering lifestyle, whiskey, cannabis and travel. His work has also appeared in Bon Appetit, Men’s Journal, Cigar Aficionado, Playboy and Esquire. Subscribe to his newsletter Drinks & Stuff for whiskey reviews and trends, perspectives on drinks, and stuff.