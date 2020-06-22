Losing Sleep? CBD + Melatonin Might Be Your Answer

Getty Images

Lack of sleep is a major health issue for millions around the world. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), up to a "third of U.S. adults report that they usually get less than the recommended amount of sleep."

Major world events have caused a sea of changes in our daily lives. New sources of stress are suddenly everywhere and can lead to serious sleep disturbances—even for people who previously had none.

Stanford University's Dr. Donn Posner has co-authored two books on treating insomnia and is president of Sleepwell Consultants. He recently participated in a forum at Harvard's prestigious T.H. Chan School of Public Health in which he said the world is facing "a perfect storm of sleep problems." Dr. Posner also suggested those problems can be like an "infection” that needs to be treated quickly.

When looking at “treating” the lack of sleep patterns, many consumers are looking at the most natural options to address sleep concerns, including CBD.

Cannabidiol — also known as CBD — is one of the main cannabinoids in the cannabis plant.

Cannabinoids interact with your endocannabinoid system, which helps your body maintain a state of balance and stability or homeostasis. According to Brightfield Research Group, the majority of CBD consumers use the product to help with occasional stress, and more than 20 percent of CBD consumers use the supplement to help with sleep issues.

Elixinol

This week, Elixinol launched Good Night CBD Capsules—a new full-spectrum, hemp-based CBD product enhanced with melatonin that can improve the body's ability to sleep better and help calm that "perfect storm" Posner warns about.

“We know a lot of our customers already use CBD to help them relax and get ready for bedtime,” said Melissa Davis, National Education Director for Elixinol. “But we wanted to create a product that addressed sleep specifically.”

Melatonin, a hormone produced in the body, helps regulate sleep and wake cycles and promotes tranquil rest. Healthline confirms that research has "demonstrated that melatonin can support better sleep" and scientific studies have shown "that melatonin can lengthen total sleep time, shorten the amount of time it takes to fall asleep and enhance sleep quality in children and adults."

Elixinol

Blending CBD and melatonin can take a sleep supplement to the next level. In their "Cannabis 101" section, Tikva Health examined the science behind combining CBD with melatonin and found that "CBD works synergistically with melatonin.”

“CBD and melatonin make for a powerful sleep combination,” Davis said. “Together, the goal is to find that perfect spot of restfulness that allows you to get the deep sleep your body needs to rest, recover and reboot."

However, too much melatonin is not a good thing. Healthline reports that, if taken improperly, "you can technically overdose" on melatonin. Side effects could include "feeling groggy and sleepy during the day.”

Each Elixinol Good Night CBD Capsule is crafted with 15 milligrams of full-spectrum CBD and 2 milligrams of melatonin, then carefully blended with MCT coconut oil.

"We were very thoughtful when we formulated this product," explains Melissa Davis, "There are lots of CBD-melatonin blends on the market that took an aggressive approach in their melatonin amount, which is not recommended. “For the average person, taking anything with more than 5 milligrams of melatonin can result in a ‘hungover’ type feeling that next day or even cause sleeplessness. With our product, people can try one capsule and dial in their desired serving size, without losing an entire day of not feeling well.”

Healthline reports that a "safe dose" should be "the lowest dose that’s effective in helping you fall asleep without causing side effects." Taking more than you need could disrupt your body's normal circadian rhythms.

Good Night CBD Capsules provide an opportunity to correct the sleep-wake cycle in a balanced way, using a product that has been made with the latest research in mind. And the supplements aren’t just safe when it comes to ideal CBD and melatonin dosage.

Elixinol

Elixinol also tests all its products to ensure contaminant-free, pharmaceutical-grade supplements. The company says they keep the manufacturing process transparent, so customers know what they're getting with each product—all full-and broad-spectrum hemp offerings are traceable to their sources.

In addition to better sleep, Elixinol recommends its products for those looking to kick daily stresses s to the curb and relax tense, tired, and sore muscles before bed.

Good Night CBD Capsules has a suggested retail price of $54.99. Elixinol will also sell a 2-capsule package size sold in 10 packets for $39.99.