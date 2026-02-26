Exclusive First Look: Wyoming Whiskey Launches National Parks No. 5 Straight Bourbon

Wyoming Whiskey opened its doors as the Cowboy State’s first legal distillery in 2009 following the partnership of fourth-generation Wyoming cattle ranchers Brad and Kate Mead with fellow bourbon enthusiast/outdoorsman/lawyer David DeFazio. The trio’s flagship Small Batch Bourbon hit shelves in 2012, and even from those early days the brand tied its DNA to the vast landscapes that define America’s least populated state. That ethos continues with the limited-edition National Parks No. 5: A Tribute to the Tetons, which Maxim can reveal in this exclusive first look—the fifth in their annual series dedicated to America’s most treasured wild spaces,.

“Both Yellowstone and Grand Teton provide tremendous benefits for anyone and everyone who lives here,” DeFazio elaborates on the world-famous natural splendors his home-state enjoys. “On a personal level, we all get to enjoy the unspoiled and undeveloped wilderness as it has been for thousands of years. And on a professional level, Wyoming benefits greatly from the tremendously positive economic impact the Parks create. Millions of people visit the Parks every year, and many of them buy Wyoming Whiskey.”

When asked if he and his team were at all surprised by the reception and continued success of their vaunted National Parks Collection, DeFazio responds refreshingly blunt: “Candidly, no. Everything about this series feels right,” he says of the collection. “The bourbon used for this series is exceptional, the artwork makes each edition appealing to collectors, and it feels good to help support the Parks through a purchase that’s both enjoyable and proudly made here at home.”

The National Parks Series has cemented into a cornerstone of the distillery’s philanthropic mission. Previous editions have honored Yellowstone National Park, Grand Teton National Park, and Acadia National Park, with proceeds supporting each park’s nonprofit partners. For this fifth release, Wyoming Whiskey once again collaborates with the Grand Teton National Park Foundation, reinforcing its commitment to preserving the seemingly endless, breathtaking terrain that shapes both the region’s identity and its economy.

National Parks No. 5 captures a five-year-old straight bourbon bottled at 48-percent ABV (96-proof), crafted exclusively from ingredients all locally grown in the Bighorn Basin. The extreme climate of Wyoming—with its punishing winters and dramatic temperature swings—plays a defining role in the whiskey’s maturation. Barrels expand and contract more aggressively than in milder regions, intensifying interaction between spirit and oak.

National Parks No. 5 is not simply another annual bottling. It is a liquid homage—a whiskey that channels the drama of the Tetons, supports their preservation, and delivers a taste of Wyoming’s untamed beauty, dram by dram.

On the nose, National Parks No. 5 opens with baked honey donut dusted in cinnamon sugar, with hints of orange zest and almond. The palate follows with more almond and honeyed sweetness, cherry liqueur, and a soft vanilla cream note. Its finish lingers warmly—dessert-like, yet grounded by a distinctly Western backbone.

Speaking of the aforementioned collectible artwork, the bottle’s visual identity deepens the connection to place. Each label features The Three Tetons, a treasured 1895 oil painting by British-American artist Thomas Moran that captures the snow-capped Grand Teton Range beneath an expansive sky, a burbling stream slicing through tall pines in the foreground. Moran’s romantic depictions of the American West were instrumental in shaping public perception of these landscapes during the conservation movement of the late 19th century, spearheaded by President Theodore Roosevelt. The original painting now resides in the White House art collection and has appeared in the Oval Office across multiple administrations—a testament to its enduring cultural weight.

Moran’s influence extends beyond the label art. Alongside National Parks No. 5, Wyoming Whiskey this week debuts Moran, a separate 10-year-old limited-edition bourbon honoring both the artist and Mount Moran, the 12,610-foot peak rising above Jackson Lake in the northern Teton Range. Designed as a more mature, complex expression, the 55-percent ABV (110-proof) Moran delivers baked citrus peel and blackberry layered with cinnamon apple and chewy toffee—a profile meant to evoke ascent, depth, and discovery. Unfortunately for now it’s only available in the Cowboy State, making it a challenging acquisition (broader national in-store and online availability begins this Spring).

For DeFazio, this release is especially personal. “Our company was born in the shadow of these mountains. Literally,” he notes, referencing both the distillery’s geographic roots and the Mead family’s historic ties to the park’s creation. In that sense, National Parks No. 5 is not simply another annual bottling. It is a liquid homage—a whiskey that channels the drama of the Tetons, supports their preservation, and delivers a taste of Wyoming’s untamed beauty, dram by dram.

“I’ve enjoyed all of our previous releases for different reasons. But Edition #5 hits my palate perfectly,” DeFazio concludes. “It brings a combination of flavors at the ‘right’ proof that lands squarely in my wheelhouse. And Moran, the halo product that is being released, inspired me to climb Mount Moran last summer. I figured we couldn’t release ‘Moran’ and not have already stood on its peak to fully appreciate everything about it.”

If you’re gonna talk the talk, good to know Wyoming Whiskey’s founders walk the walk. Or in this case, hike the challenging hike. Covering 6,000 feet of vertical gain, requiring 18+ hours of climbing, and even a two-hour canoe paddle across Leigh Lake to reach the base, the endeavor of scaling Mount Moran proves commitment to a goal. While the highly limited Moran will be tough to source even at its SRP of $500, Wyoming Whiskey National Parks No. 5 Straight Bourbon can be found nationally starting today at its SRP of $75.

