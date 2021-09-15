September 15, 2021

Fireball Whiskey’s 'FireKeg' Holds 115 Shots of Red Hot Hooch

It's lit.
Author:
Publish date:
FB-Keg-Lifestyle-5

Fireball Whiskey knows how to greet fall with all its falling leaves, cooling temperatures, and parties full of drunk bros eager to prove how hardcore they are: The FireKeg.

It's a damn keg of red-hot cinnamon-flavored whiskey. For when the hardest of party monsters needs to flex on the lightweights.  

fireball-firekeg-2

Fireball's FireKeg holds about 5.5 quarts or 5.25L of whiskey. According to the distiller, that equals approximately 115 shots. 

Of course, Fireball understands this product isn't suitable for small gatherings, exactly. So the FireKeg has three spouts, turning it into a single-liquor bar for the night, or one seriously intense watering hole.

fireball-firekeg-3

FireKegs are hitting store shelves this month, but they will, according to the company, only be "available in limited quantities for a limited time." One can only take so much sinus-scalding yet strangely sweet and appealing flavor at once, apparently. 

how-i-met-your-mother-keg-stand

Have fun with yours if you are a Fireball fan, but safety first—a keg stand done with Fireball instead of beer sounds like a fun frat party challenge until someone ends up shooting red-hot whiskey through the nose. Which would really, really hurt. 

FireKegs retail for $75 apiece—while they last. 

No image description

Norm Macdonald Promo
Entertainment

Remembering Norm Macdonald: Adam Sandler, Conan O'Brien, Jim Carrey and More Salute Comedy Legend

facebook-link-image
Gear

Apple Unveils iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, Apple Watch Series 7 and Upgraded iPads

Nissan GT-R T-Spec Promo
Rides

Nissan Gets Nostalgic With Limited Edition T-Spec GT-R

37E0846E-ABE5-4AA2-ABE8-3C8DE9480B3F
Entertainment

Watch the First Official Trailer for Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’

Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers Promo
Sports

NFL Week 2: Green Bay Packers Are Still Double-Digit Betting Favorites Against Detroit Lions

FB-Keg-Lifestyle-5
Food & Drink

Fireball Whiskey’s 'FireKeg' Holds 115 Shots of Red Hot Hooch

Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers Promo
Sports

Legal NFL Sports Betting Hits All-Time High

joe-rogan-v-howard-stern
News

Howard Stern Slams Joe Rogan For Taking Ivermectin Instead of COVID-19 Vaccine

woolly-mammoth-model-full-size-GettyImages-832586998
News

A Tech Start-Up Just Received $15 Million to Resurrect the Woolly Mammoth