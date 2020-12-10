Exclusive First Look at Jay-Z's New Cannabis Product Line

Left: Getty Images, Right: Monogram

Back in October, hip-hop icon and business mogul Jay-Z teased his new cannabis venture, MONOGRAM, in partnership with the California weed company, Caliva, where he holds the title of chief brand strategist.

While Hova has kept everything else a secret since then, Maxim.com can now reveal an exclusive first look at the new product line, which drops December 10.

After 18 months of careful strain selection and meticulous cultivation practices, MONOGRAM is introducing its core collection to the world in three classes: the OG Handroll, Loosies Preroll Pack, and Flower that comes in 2g and 4g jars.

Each expertly grown product will be labeled with four numbered strains -- No. 88, No. 96, No. 70 and No. 01 designated as “light,” “medium,” or “heavy,” offering a clear and considered sensory description for every item within the line.

The OG Handroll goes for $50 and looks like a Cuban cigar, which is what inspired its toking experience. In a first-of-its-kind marijuana product, the Handroll implements a proprietary roll technique allowing the flower to burn slowly and evenly for multiple sessions.

Highly-trained artisan rollers break the flower down by using a time-honored process that was specially architected by MONOGRAM’s culture and cultivation ambassador, DeAndre Watson.

As for the Loosies, which go for $40, each joint contains 0.4g ensconced in premium packaging intended for easy, communal smoking with bold green. The last in the product range is the Flower, which is grown in small batches to maintain control and quality, and carefully packaged in 2g ($40) or 4g ($70) jars to keep the cannabis fresh and protected from UV light.

Check out an exclusive first look at some Jay's new cannabis products in the slideshow above.

“Cannabis has been around for thousands of years, yet it is still an industry whose legacy of skilled craftsmanship is often overlooked,” Jay-Z shared in a statement to Maxim.com.

“I created MONOGRAM to give cannabis the respect it deserves by showcasing the tremendous hard work, time and care that go into crafting a superior smoke. MONOGRAM products are next level when it comes to quality and consistency and we’re just getting started.”

Packaged in sleek, matte black vessels fit for rap’s first billionaire, MONOGRAM will be available in California to start, and distributed through Caliva's channels as well as Monogram's e-commerce platform.

And, to help set the mood for your next smoke sesh, Jay-Z created a cannabis-friendly, 23-track playlist on Tidal called, “Sounds From The Grow Room," which includes tracks like Fela Kuti's "Expensive Shit" and Peter Tosh's "Legalize It”.