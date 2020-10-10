'Fish House Live' Episode 3: Watch Top Chefs Face Off in a Sustainable Seafood Cook-Off

“Fish House Live" showcases badass chef competitors as they take on an epic head-to-head challenge for their social media fans.

Presented by Fish House Live

Taste Network launched the third voyage of its live-streaming Fish House Live culinary competition on Maxim’s Facebook Live, featuring two celebrity chefs, two notable barkeeps and the world famous DJ Lord of Pubic Enemy.



Chef Reid Shilling's Smoked Kvaroy Arctic Salmon Tart “Mousse” Tartare with Meyer Lemon purée, compressed cucumber and pea shoots @FishHouse_Live

Winning Chef Reid Shilling (center) holding the Golden Fish trophy @FishHouse_Live

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Followers of the chefs and barkeeps went behind the scenes using Instagram Live on October 3, while the chef contestants thrilled their social media fans as they prepared an epic feast for six celebrity judges to vote on.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Chef Reid Shilling's dish highlighting Kvarøy Arctic Salmon from Norway @FishHouse_Live

Celebrity chefs Sheamus Feeley of Sheamus Feeley Hospitality Group (Denver) and Reid Schilling of Schilling Canning Company (Washington DC) competed using fish sourced from responsible fisheries, including Kvarøy Arctic Salmon from Norway and Aquna Bass from Australia. Both are spectacular narratives for family owned businesses that provide safer, better seafood to consumers worldwide.

Chef Sheamus Feeley's dish highlighting Aquna Bass from Australia @FishHouse_Live

Chefs presented three raw plates (crudo, tartare, mousse, and ceviche) for judges and guests. Chef Reid Shilling took top honors at the judge's presentation. A highlight of the was Chef Reid’s Smoked Kvaroy Arctic Salmon Tart “Mousse” Tartare with Meyer Lemon purée, compressed cucumber and pea shoots from his garden. Both competitors did an amazing job and presented outstanding dishes.

Sarah McCann took top honors with her “Brujah” witch-inspired punch @FishHouse_Live

Simultaneously, barkeepers Sarah McCann of JBA (Macon) and Trey Ledbetter at Painted Duck (Atlanta) went head to head with their own take on a historic libation called Fish House Punch. Both barkeep decided to feature Buffalo Trace Bourbon and Trey had the chance to spotlight Wheatley Vodka, in addition to his bourbon punch. Sarah McCann took top honors with her “Brujah” witch-inspired punch with 1 ounce Buffalo Trace, .75 ounce toasted coconut reposado tequila, .5 ounce spiced pear liqueur, .75 ounce lime juice, .75 ounce of house-made horchata syrup toppled with 1821 Havana & Hyde Bitters.

Barkeep Trey Ledbetter's take on Fish House Punch @FishHouse_Live

DJLord of Public Enemy took guests on a musical journey while Brady Lowe hosted a discussion on sustainable fisheries, distillation, and cooking in the future of food. The evening crossed vast spectrums of global audiences who value "farm-to-table” in their community.

Judges at Fish House Live @FishHouse_Live

Tune in to the next episode airing Friday October 16 at 7:45pm EST featuring Alejandro Escalante of La Casa de los Tacos (Mexico City) and Hector Santiago of El Super Pan (Atlanta). Both chefs are dedicated to supporting sustainable fisheries and local farmers.

Fish House is the nation’s first responsible aquaculture food and beverage competition. The original Fish House was established in 1732 as the first fishing cooperative in the 13 colonies. George Washington was an honorary member and visited frequently. Today, the event pays homage to the old world, when life was simpler and food was safe and clean.

Each gastro-competition is an experiential live-streaming event whereas participating chefs and barkeeps present their creations to a panel of six notable judges and thousands of online viewers in hopes of being named the winner.

The night is filled with a message to enlighten viewers on important categories of sustainable fish including Bycatch, The Wild Big Blue, Line-Caught, Farmed and Community Supported Fisheries (CSF) while inspiring discussion, education and consumption of responsible seafood.

While everyone is spending more time at home, it is a perfect time to enjoy one of the eight live streaming competitions catering to the 30-46 something crowd that follow food and beverage influencers, enjoys historic cocktails, rare wines, plant-based creators and sustainable seafood. Together, we embrace this time to cook and drink at home with truly one of a kind of experiences.

Fish House will be broadcast twice a month to Maxim’s 3 million Facebook followers and 250,000-strong combined audiences through our chefs, barkeeps and world-class musicians.

About Fish House

Fish House is live-streamed from The Pantry & Provisions in Atlanta, Georgia and created by Brady Lowe of Taste Network. Fish House was developed during the Covid-19 quarantine and always features a performance from the world-famous DJ Lord of Public Enemy. Together, Brady Lowe and DJ Lord, the music and food duo founded #CafeQuarantine in late March, a weekly live-streaming wine and music broadcast that explores hip hop, elevated food, wine regions and historic cocktails. Fish House is the incarnation of Lowe’s next chapter in culinary events and the future of food.