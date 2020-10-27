'Fish House Live' Episode 4: See Celebrity Chefs Battle In Sustainable Seafood Smackdown

“Fish House Live" showcases badass chef competitors as they take on an epic head-to-head challenge for their social media fans.

On October 16, Taste Network hosted the fourth edition of Fish House Live; a live-streaming culinary competition on Maxim’s Facebook Live. The event showcased four badass competitors in an epic head-to-head challenge at The Pantry & Provisions in Atlanta, Georgia. Celebrity chefs from Puerto Rico and Mexico City cooked for six notable judges, while two notable barkeeps prepared Fish House Punch with Buffalo Trace and Wheatley Vodka. Music was provided by the world famous DJ Lord of Pubic Enemy.

Winning Chef Hector Santiago (third from right) holding the Golden Fish trophy @FishHouse_Live/@BradyLowe75/@ThePantryATL

For the fourth voyage, celebrity chef Hector Santiago of El Super Pan & El Burro Pollo (Atlanta) and chef and author Alejandro Escalante of La Casa de los Tacos (Mexico City) competed at an event dedicated to celebrating marine stewardship and responsible aquaculture. Each chef presented four raw dishes (crudo/poke/ agua chile/ceviche) and participated in a discussion about sustainable fish from Red’s Best and Kvaroy Arctic, both companies who are committed to serving safer seafood to consumers worldwide.

Chef Hector’s Poke Tako with Fluke, Kaffir Lime Rice and Chipotle Soy Salmon Roe @FishHouse_Live/@BradyLowe75/@ThePantryATL

Chef Hector's Razor Clams from Red’s Best with chopped kimchi, jalapenos and furikake cured egg yolk

Two industry-respected beverage creators competed with a historic elixir called Fish House Punch. Melanie Wade of Golda Kombucha (Atlanta) and Brennan Adams of Blended Family Spirits (Atlanta) took judges' taste buds on a journey with libations starring Wheatley Vodka and Buffalo Trace Bourbon. Each punched it out for the Fish House Punch trophy, a 5L Buffalo Trace barrel and invitation to the Fish House Punch Finale on December 6 in Atlanta.

Wheatley Vodka stars in Fish House Punch by Melanie Wade @GoldaKombucha @FishHouse_Live/@BradyLowe75/@ThePantryATL

Chef Hector Santiago of El Super Pan won the food competition and prizes, including the “Golden Fish” trophy and a stunning Walnut Cucina Elegante “Fish Cart” from John Boos Co. A culinary highlight of the night voyage was Chef Hector’s Poke Tako with Fluke, Kaffir Lime Rice and Chipotle Soy Salmon Roe alongside Leche de Tigre. His preparations included Razor Clams from Red’s Best with chopped kimchi, jalapenos and furikake cured egg yolk and his finale dish of Tlayuda Marina with hoja santa wrapped Kvaroy Arctic Salmon, tatemados and fish mushrooms.

Chef Hector's Tlayuda Marina with hoja santa wrapped Kvaroy Arctic Salmon, tatemados and fish mushrooms @FishHouse_Live/@BradyLowe75/@ThePantryATL

Winning barkeep Brennan Adams of Blended Family Spirits prepared his take on the Philadelphia Resurgens Fish House Punch, a classic concoction made with Buffalo Trace Bourbon spiked with tea and peach liqueur. Fish House Punch could be the oldest surviving colonial American beverage, having first been referenced in 1744 and possibly invented two decades earlier.

See Brennan’s full punch recipe below:

Brennan’s Resurgens Fish House Punch

24 oz Buffalo Trace Bourbon

12 oz Blended Family Peach Liqueur

8 oz lapsang souchong tea syrup (see below)

6 oz lemon juice

1 oz angostura bitters

Ice block

Garnish with black cardamom pods, rosemary sprigs, bay leaves, lemon peel

Make Lapsang Souchong Tea Syrup

Boil 2 qts of water and steep 2 oz of lapsang tea leaves, 6 black cardamom pods and 6 bay leaves for 30 minutes before straining. Dissolve 1 qt of sugar in hot water and let cool.

Each gastro-competition features chefs and barkeeps who present their creations to a panel of six judges and thousands of online viewers. This event's venerated panel included Scott Mayer of Blended Family Spirits, DJ Lord of Public Enemy, Heather Craig founder of Punch Kings, Chef Michael McGarry, Seth Beisher and Brady Lowe of Taste Network.

The event aimed to inform attendees and viewers of important categories of sustainable fish including Bycatch, the Wild Big Blue, Line-Caught, Farmed and Community Supported Fisheries (CSF) while inspiring discussion, education and consumption of responsible seafood.

Tune in to the next episode airing Friday November 6 at 7:45pm EST featuring Chef Xavier Torres of Bae Korean Grill (Miami) against Chef Shaun Brian of the forthcoming Coda Co. Seafood Market (Charleston). Both chefs are dedicated to supporting sustainable fisheries and local farmers.

Fish House is the nation’s first responsible aquaculture food and beverage competition. The original Fish House was established in 1732. Today it remains America’s first fishing cooperative in the 13 colonies. Honorary members included no less than George Washington, who was said to be a frequent visitor. Fish House pays homage to the old world when life was simpler and food was cleaner.

While everyone is spending more time at home, it is a perfect time to enjoy one of the eight live streaming competitions catering to the 30-40-something crowd that follow food and beverage influencers, enjoys historic cocktails, rare wines, plant-based creators and sustainable seafood. Together, we embrace this time to cook and drink at home with truly one of a kind of experiences.

Fish House will be broadcast twice a month to Maxim’s 3 million Facebook followers and 250,000-strong combined audiences through our chefs, barkeeps and world-class musicians. Sizzle reels and videos can be found on www.fishhouse.live.

About Fish House

Fish House is live-streamed from The Pantry & Provisions in Atlanta, Georgia and created by Brady Lowe of Taste Network. Fish House is an important discussion on important categories of sustainable fish like Bycatch, The Wild Big Blue, Line-Caught, Farmed and Community Supported Fisheries (CSF), all while inspiring education and consumption of responsibly-cultivated seafood. Fish House was developed during the Covid-19 quarantine and always features a performance from the world-famous DJ Lord of Public Enemy. Together, Brady Lowe and DJ Lord, the music and food duo founded #CafeQuarantine in late March, a weekly live-streaming wine and music broadcast that explores hip hop, elevated food, wine regions and historic cocktails. Fish House is the incarnation of Lowe’s next chapter in culinary events and the future of food.