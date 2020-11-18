'Fish House Live' Episode 6: Watch Pro Chefs Compete in a Sustainable Seafood Showdown

The latest "Fish House Live" event showcased four elite competitors in an epic head-to-head challenge at The Pantry & Provisions in Atlanta.

Taste Network hosted the sixth edition of Fish House Live, a virtual culinary competition on Maxim’s Facebook Live on November 13. The event showcased four badass competitors in an epic head-to-head challenge at The Pantry & Provisions in Atlanta, Georgia.

Chef Justin Sutherland of Handsome Hog, Chef Dayana Joseph of apt4b, Host Brady Lowe, Barkeep Derek Moore of Publico and Barkeep Oria Kunin of 11th Street Lounge @FishHouse_Live/@isimages/@BradyLowe75/@ThePantryATL

The world-famous DJ Lord of Public Enemy kicked the night off with a musical performance while Brady Lowe hosted a discussion on the future of food with a message to educate viewers on responsible fisheries. The event pays homage to the old world, when life was simpler and food was cleaner. To see a recap of this event and videos from previous events click here. Watch the live stream here on Maxim's Facebook page.

Chefs Justin Sutherland and Dayana Joseph holding the "Golden Fish" @FishHouse_Live/@isimages/@BradyLowe75/@ThePantryATL

Respected chefs Justin Sutherland of Handsome Hog (Minneapolis) and Dayana Joseph of apt4b (Atlanta) joined forces to celebrate marine stewardship and responsible aquaculture as two notable barkeeps prepared a Fish House Punch with Buffalo Trace and Wheatley Vodka. Each chef presented three raw dishes (crudo/tartare/ceviche) and participated in a discussion about sustainable fisheries Red’s Best and Kvaroy Arctic, two companies committed to serving safer seafood to consumers worldwide.

Chef Dayana Joseph @FishHouse_Live/@isimages/@BradyLowe75/@ThePantryATL

Chef Joseph of apt4b won the food category to take home the “Golden Fish” trophy and a stunning John Boos Co. Maple “Fish Cart.” The culinary highlights of the night were Chef Dayana’s Kvaroy Arctic Salmon Tartare with Scotch Bonnet Emulsion, Trout Roe, Bitter Greens and Taro Chips and Chef Sutherland’s Miso and Sake Cured Salmon with Avocado Yuzu Puree, Daikon, Smoked Peanuts, Szechuan Togarashi and Crispy Salmon Skin.

Chef Day's Sea Bass Ceviche with Fresh Mango, Key Lime Juice, Passionfruit, Shallots, Fennel and Fried Thai Basil @FishHouse_Live/@isimages/@BradyLowe75/@ThePantryATL

Both chefs created amazing dishes utilizing a surprise basket filled with Black Sea Bass, Thai Basil, Shaved Fennel and Key Limes from Red’s Best. Chef Sutherland's Key Lime Cured Black Bass with Crispy Garlic and Calabrian Chili was outstanding. In the end, the votes fell in favor of Chef Day’s two other dishes; the Sea Bass Ceviche with Fresh Mango, Key Lime Juice, Passionfruit, Shallots, Fennel and Fried Thai Basil and to close, the Raw Razor Clam with Bagna Vert and Micro Sorrel.

Chef Sutherland’s Miso and Sake Cured Salmon with Avocado Yuzu Puree, Daikon, Smoked Peanuts, Szechuan Togarashi and Crispy Salmon Skin @FishHouse_Live/@isimages/@BradyLowe75/@ThePantryATL

Simultaneously, two barkeeps went head to head with Fish House Punch, which could possibly be the oldest surviving colonial American beverage. Fish House Punch first appeared in 1735 at Schuylkill Fishing Company of Pennsylvania, the first angling cooperative and longest-running social club in English-speaking world that's known to many simply as Fish House. Even honorary member George Washington was rumored to frequently indulge in Fish House Punch. Barkeeps Oria Kunin of 11th Street Lounge and Derek Moore of Publico both prepared their version of the legendary libation and presented it to the judges, who voted Moore the winner. See the recipe below:

“Whiskey Sour Smash” Fish House Punch

“Whiskey Sour Smash” Fish House Punch @FishHouse_Live/@isimages/@BradyLowe75/@ThePantryATL

25oz Buffalo Trace

10oz Caravella Lemon Liqueur

12oz Agavero Orange Liqueur

12oz Oleo Saccharum Lime

5 dashes of orange bitters

5 dashes of angostura bitters

10 egg whites (hand shake separately before folding into punch)

Garnish with cardamom sprinkle

Barkeep Derek Moore of Publico @FishHouse_Live/@isimages/@BradyLowe75/@ThePantryATL

Each gastro-competition features chefs and barkeeps who present their creations to a panel of six judges and thousands of online viewers in hopes of being named the winner. The notable judges included DJ Lord of Public Enemy, Tamara Whatley of TBali - Live Your Beauty, Martina Jimenez Sperry of Centurio Wealth, Chef Joseph Shafer of the Atlanta Hawks, Imran Stephen of Stephen Media Group, and Melanie Wade of Golda Kombucha.

DJ LORD of Public Enemy, Host Brady Lowe with prominent judges model Tamara Whatley and wealth advisor Martina Jimenez Sperry @FishHouse_Live/@isimages/@BradyLowe75/@ThePantryATL

Tune in to the next episode airing this Friday, November 20 at 7:45pm EST featuring Chef Jean-Philippe Gaston (Houston) against Chef Robert Butts of Twisted Soul Kitchen (Atlanta). Both chefs are dedicated to supporting sustainable businesses and local farmers. Prominent judges include DJ Lord of Public Enemy, Deborah Funk of Australian Agriculture, Jordan Leary of Sazerac, Dave Claassenman of Atlanta Entourage Co., Arun Nijhawan of Lucror Resources, and Melanie Wade of Golda Kombucha.

Friends at home can enter to win $500 and a trip to Buffalo Trace Distillery by entering a virtual punch competition Wheatley Vodka before November 27.

While everyone is spending more time at home, it is a perfect time to enjoy one of the eight live streaming competitions catering to the 30-46-year-old crowd that follows food and beverage influencers and enjoys historic cocktails, rare wines, plant-based creators and sustainable seafood. Together, we embrace this time to cook and drink at home with truly one-of-a-kind of experiences.

Fish House is broadcasted twice a month to Maxim’s 3 million Facebook followers and 250,000-strong combined audiences through our chefs, barkeeps and world-class musicians. Sizzle reels and videos can be found on www.fishhouse.live.

About Fish House

Fish House is live-streamed from The Pantry & Provisions in Atlanta, Georgia and created by Brady Lowe of Taste Network. Fish House is an important discussion on important categories of sustainable fish like Bycatch, The Wild Big Blue, Line-Caught, Farmed and Community Supported Fisheries (CSF), all while inspiring education and consumption of responsibly-cultivated seafood. Fish House was developed during the Covid-19 quarantine and always features a performance from the world-famous DJ Lord of Public Enemy. Together, Brady Lowe and DJ Lord, the music and food duo founded #CafeQuarantine in late March, a weekly live-streaming wine and music broadcast that explores hip hop, elevated food, wine regions and historic cocktails. Fish House is the incarnation of Lowe’s next chapter in culinary events and the future of food. Sizzle reels and videos can be found on www.fishhouse.live.