'Fish House Live' Episode 8: Watch Top Chefs & Barkeeps Face Off in Sustainable Seafood Competition Finale

See a recap of the final "Fish House Live" culinary showdown—and get the winning recipe for bourbon-spiked "Bison Fury Fish House" party punch.

Special Thanks to Buffalo Trace Distillery, Wheatley Vodka, Protos Winery, Pacifico Aquaculture, Kvarøy Arctic, 30 plus chefs and barkeeps, DJ Lord of Public Enemy and The Pantry & Provisions in Atlanta, Georgia. 2020 Season presented by Fish House Live www.fishhouse.live

Guests and judges enjoyed martinis made with Wheatley Vodka @FishHouse_Live/@HCraig/@BradyLowe75/@ThePantryATL

Taste Network shot the final episode of Fish House Live from the Pantry & Provisions in Atlanta, Georgia. It was the culmination of a series of eight culinary competitions live-streamed on Maxim’s Facebook Live. Each competition showcased outstanding chefs and barkeeps from around the country.

Kimberly Barham building her Buffalo Trace Bourbon Fish House Punch @FishHouse_Live/@HCraig/@BradyLowe75/@ThePantryATL

The final voyage featured Bodegas Protos, a winery in Spain dating back to 1927, the world famous DJ Lord of Public Enemy, dirty martinis from Wheatley Vodka, and Fish House Punch featuring Buffalo Trace Bourbon. Host Brady Lowe led a discussion on the future of food as chefs prepared dishes featuring responsible fisheries for celebrity judges.

(From left to right): Chef All Betty, Arianne Fielder, Host Brady Lowe, Kim Barham and Chef Casey Burchfield @FishHouse_Live/@HCraig/@BradyLowe75/@ThePantryATL

Respected Chefs Chef Casey Burchfield of forthcoming The Burch (Greensboro) and Alphonso Betty of Betty Box (Atlanta) joined forces to celebrate marine stewardship and responsible aquaculture by presenting three raw dishes (crudo/tartare/ceviche).

The setting was festive, Buffalo Trace was under the tree for Santa @FishHouse_Live/@HCraig/@BradyLowe75/@ThePantryATL

Two notable barkeeps Arianne Fielder of The Whiskey Project and Kimberly Barham of Chai Yo Modern Thai (Atlanta) were challenged to create Fish House Punch with Buffalo Trace or Wheatley Vodka. Both groups presented to a panel of prominent judges while those watching from home learned how to prepare dishes, build award-winning punches and learn about sustainable fisheries Kvarøy Arctic and Pacifico Aquaculture, two companies committed to serving safer seafood to consumers worldwide while sipping Wheatley Martinis.

Protos wines were paired with amazing dishes of the night @FishHouse_Live/@HCraig/@BradyLowe75/@ThePantryATL

Everyone enjoyed wines from Bodegas Protos located in the heartland of Spain, known for being one of the oldest and most important brands in the country. The winery makes world-class Tempranillo and a stunning white wine called Verdejo, which pairs perfectly with the food prepared by the chefs. Follow @ProtosWines on Instagram to learn more about the winery.

Chef Al’s winning dish was a throwback to a fish soup he grew up eating in Jamaica @FishHouse_Live/@HCraig/@BradyLowe75/@ThePantryATL

Chef Alphonso Betty of Betty Box won the chef category and took home the “Golden Fish” trophy and a stunning John Boos Co. Maple “Fish Cart''. The culinary highlights of the night were Chef Al Betty’s two-part dish featuring Kvarøy Arctic Salmon and Pacifico Aquaculture Striped Bass that paid homage to a fish soup he grew up eating. Sitting on Black Radish was Jerk Cured Salmon, Chayote Squash and Shallot Vinaigrette complemented by the second part of Raw Salmon and Bass Sliced Raw, topped with Corn, Carrot, Celery, and Chives. Chef Casey’s dish was inspired by the show Dexter with his Citrus Cured Pacifico Aquaculture with Red Beet & Kumquat Ponzu, Roasted Beets and Togarashi. In the end, the votes fell in favor of Chef Al yet both chefs did an amazing job.

Chef Casey’s dish was inspired by the return of "Dexter" @FishHouse_Live/@HCraig/@BradyLowe75/@ThePantryATL

Simultaneously, two barkeeps went head to head with Fish House Punch, which could possibly be the oldest surviving colonial American beverage. Fish House Punch first appeared in 1735 at Schuylkill Fishing Company of Pennsylvania, which was the first angling cooperative and longest-running social club in the English-speaking world, known to many as Fish House. George Washington was an honorary member and frequently over-indulged on Fish House Punch. Barkeeps Arianne Fielder of The Whiskey Project and Kimberly Barham of Chai Yo Modern Thai prepared punches with Buffalo Trace Bourbon. Following their amazing presentations, the judges voted Kimberly Barham the winner - the recipe follows.

Kim’s Bison Fury Fish House Punch

Barkeep Kim’s Bison’s Fury 'poured and ready for the celebrity judges @FishHouse_Live/@HCraig/@BradyLowe75/@ThePantryATL

25oz Buffalo Trace Bourbon

12oz grapefruit liqueur

4oz elderflower liqueur

8oz sweet vermouth

9oz pressed lemon juice

.25oz absinthe

1oz Brachetto D'acqui

In the base of the glass, add orange peel and light on fire. Fill glass with punch, top with a splash of Brachetto D'acqui. Garnish with orange peel.

While everyone is spending more time at home, it is a perfect time to check out one of the eight live streaming competitions catering to the 30-46 something crowd that follows food and beverage influencers, enjoys historic cocktails, rare wines, plant-based creators and sustainable seafood. Together, we embrace this time to cook and drink at home with truly one of a kind experiences.

Fish House was broadcast twice a month to Maxim’s 3 million Facebook followers and 250,000-strong combined audiences through our chefs, barkeeps and world-class musicians.

About Fish House

Fish House is live-streamed from The Pantry & Provisions in Atlanta, Georgia, and created by Brady Lowe of Taste Network. Fish House is an important discussion on important categories of sustainable fish like Bycatch, The Wild Big Blue, Line-Caught, Farmed and Community Supported Fisheries (CSF), all while inspiring education and consumption of responsibly-cultivated seafood. Fish House was developed during the Covid-19 quarantine and always features a performance from the world-famous DJ Lord of Public Enemy. Together, Brady Lowe and DJ Lord, the music and food duo founded #CafeQuarantine in late March, a weekly live-streaming wine and music broadcast that explores hip hop, elevated food, wine regions and historic cocktails. Fish House is the incarnation of Lowe’s next chapter in culinary events and the future of food. Sizzle reels and videos can be found on www.fishhouse.live.