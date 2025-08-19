Four Roses’ Only Limited Edition Small Batch Whiskey Of 2025 Is A Collector-Worthy Treat

Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch whiskey is available beginning September 3 for $250 per bottle, while supplies last.

(Four Roses)

Four Roses does not put out a lot of special edition whiskeys or new products, but it’s hard to argue with their batting average — it’s 1,000. That average will remained unchanged this year thanks to a truly incredible Four Roses 2025 Limited Edition Small Batch, which hits store shelves early next month.

This is the 18th in the Limited Edition Small Batch series, and the 9th created by master distiller Brent Elliott. This liquid is really, really delicious. LE Small Batch 2025 is slightly dry, with just a hint of oily, mouth-coating richness. Official tasting notes from Four Roses highlight apricot, vanilla, black tea leaves, creme brulee and citrus, but I think this bottle shows a far more unique character. The fruity notes on the nose tease tiny hints of bubble gum, while the palate rings with this background note of moist yellow cake, just begging for a big fudgy dash of icing.

It’s creamy and big on the sort of nougaty, Tootsie Roll tannins that linger on the tongue. Call it dark caramel, dark chocolate sauce, hot chocolate with a dash of A1 — it’s distinct and sweet, but also a bit minty. This is not the most oak-forward Four Roses bourbon I’ve ever tasted, but those flavors are definitely prominent this year. That’s a bit surprising, considering the four whiskeys used in this small batch are all under 20 (three of them are 13, one is 19).

Much of Four Roses’ unique identity comes from their house style. Four Roses distills ten different recipes, utilizing two mashbills and five yeast strains. You taste all ten of those blended together in the entry-level “Yellow Label” bourbon, one at a time in the single barrel collection, and for the various small batches and limited editions, you typically see 3-5 combined together. This year’s recipe included OBSV, OBSK, and OESV each at 13 years of age, and OESV at 19 years.

(Four Roses)

“When blending this year’s release,” explains Elliott, “I was drawn to the 13-year-old V batches that showcase pronounced delicate fruit and sweet barrel tones. Although these barrels can really shine on their own, the OBSK brought in a complexity that I think people will really enjoy. The addition of the 19-year-old OBSV also adds another layer of depth and aged character that rounds out the blend beautifully.”

Elliott will have been in charge for a decade next month, and in his time in that role I’ve never tasted a Limited Edition that would be unwelcome as a desert island dram. Typically, these releases are characterized by restrained spice, brown sugar, and overripe, farmer’s market fruit. Some lean buttercream soft, others lean syrupy like cola (or, in this case, the subtle tang of a dab of steak sauce). None disappoint.

What might be disappointing is that there’s still a bit of a wait before it’s available to the public. Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch 2025 will be available September 3rd, and thankfully it won’t be limited to a distillery exclusive. The bad news is that only 16,854 bottles were made for this year, with a suggested retail price of $250. It’s available nationwide, though it’s not likely to be on shelves for long if at all, depending on your state’s retailers. Worth buying at inflated prices? Definitely. It’s a near-perfect bourbon with a long finish. Maybe long enough to pass the time until next year’s release.

G. Clay Whittaker is a Maxim contributor covering lifestyle, whiskey, cannabis and travel. His work has also appeared in Bon Appetit, Men’s Journal, Cigar Aficionado, Playboy and Esquire. Subscribe to his newsletter Drinks & Stuff for bourbon reviews and hot takes, perspectives on drinks, and stuff.