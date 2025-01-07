‘Fred Thirst’ Beer Pays Tribute To Limp Bizkit Frontman

Two Texas breweries are rollin’, rollin’, rollin’ out an American IPA that pays homage—but not royalties—to Limp Bizkit and its charismatic frontman Fred Durst. Celestial Beerworks and Martin House Brewing, both based in the Dallas-Forth Worth area, have joined forces to create the cleverly titled “Fred Thirst.” Described by Celestial as a “crisp, clean juicy American IPA,” the beer is presented in a can emblazoned with the rap-rock trailblazer’s visage circa 2000, complete with a baggy black Ecko tee, backwards red cap, and Durst flashing the “shocker” hand sign.

“I know y’all be loving this sip right here!” Celestial Beerworks announced on Instagram before offering tasting notes. “We get flavors of sticky pine resin, orange rind, tropinana juice and lemon hard candy. It’s an easy drinker and keeps you coming back for more with every sip, but at 7 percent, keep an eye on how many cans you crush.” Many outlets have reported that Fred Thirst was not brewed with prior approval from Limp Bizkit, which explains why it’s only available on-site at Celestial Beerworks or via local delivery, but it seems that the band has bigger legal fish to fry.

Currently, Durst is embroiled in a $200 million lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), with the artist alleging in October that the record company “designed and implemented royalty software and systems that were deliberately designed to conceal artists’ royalties and keep those profits for itself,” per Rolling Stone. UMG responded for the first time in November, claiming that the allegations are “based on a fallacy.”

Between that chaos and Limp Bizkit’s upcoming supporting spots on Metallica’s ongoing M72 world tour, it’s tough to imagine that Durst and co. will pay any mind to a craft brewery’s flattering—albeit unlicensed—drinkable tribute.