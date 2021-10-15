Garrison Brothers Drops Limited Edition 131-Proof Cowboy Bourbon

This powerful cask-strength Texas straight bourbon whiskey is selling fast.

Garrison Brothers Distillery, the first legal whiskey distillery in Texas, has released its signature expression, a limited-edition, 131.3 proof Cowboy Bourbon.

This uncut, unfiltered, Texas straight bourbon whiskey comes from barrels hand-selected by Garrison Brothers Master Distiller Donnis Todd. The barrels are then set aside for several years to further mature and the liquid is bottled at cask-strength — this year’s batch clocks in at a powerful 131.3 proof, to be exact.

Garrison Brothers produced a total of 6,440 (750ml) bottles this year, but dedicated 1,000 bottles to a drive-through distillery release event at their Hye, Texas ranch in September, all of which sold out within hours and featured a hand-dipped, gold wax seal.

Cowboy Bourbon is said to possess “aromas of sweet pipe tobacco, full-grain leather and fresh-baked banana nut bread” while the liquid is redolent of “wildflower honey and sparkling plum soda” as well as a “warm raspberry chocolate pie drizzled with whipped ganache and chocolate covered Luxardo cherries paired with fine Armagnac.”

5,440 bottles of Cowboy Bourbon will be distributed to liquor stores, bars, and restaurants, as well as military bases across the 42 states where Garrison Brothers is sold.

Each bottle comes packaged in a custom-built solid wood gift box lined with a satin pillow and medallion emblazoned with the release year around the bottle’s neck.

Garrison Brothers Cowboy Bourbon is now available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $229.99.