Glendronach Unveils 56-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch—Its Oldest Release Ever

It’s described as “a complex, multi-layered tale of dark cacao and ancient spice refined by the irreplaceable influence of time.”

(Glendronach)

One of Scotland’s most beloved highland distilleries is celebrating 200 years of distilling in 2026, and they’re kicking off the celebration by releasing the oldest liquid they’ve ever bottled. Glendronach (known for their portfolio of beautifully aged sherry single malts) is reaching a new milestone with a whisky simply called “The Glendronach Aged 56 Years.”

Glendronach 56 Years started its life in 1968, and has spent more than half a century being meticulously monitored for its maturation under the watchful eyes of five decades of master blenders, before being greenlit for bottling last summer.

A super-aged whisky is the perfect way to celebrate the legacy of the storied Scotch brand. Glendronach is a darling of both connoisseurs and collectors alike, but its legendary status in the scotch world is mostly tied to its older liquids, including the vintage and single cask releases. That’s going to make this a highly sought-after bottle when you consider that it’s a vintage-dated, older liquid made up of just three casks. The Glendronach Aged 56 Years is also a testament to the distillery’s longtime dedication to sherry casks — they’re one of the best producers of sherry-focused single malts (and the “sherry bombs” that sherry casks can produce) on the planet.

A less appreciated aspect of this oldest-ever liquid is that it was blended by arguably the best master blender working in Scotland today: Dr. Rachel Barrie. Barrie (who worked with brands like Glenmorangie and Bowmore before eventually coming to oversee Brown-Forman-owned Glendronach, Benriach, and Glenglassaugh) has more than three decades of whisky-making experience under her belt (and an ever-growing list of accolades that include an honorary doctorate, Keeper of the Quaich, and the Whisky Magazine Hall of Fame).

The liquid in this single malt has had an interesting maturation — it was distilled in September of 1968, and spent more than four decades in oloroso sherry butts. In 2014, the surviving liquid was transferred into three Pedro Ximénez hogsheads (which were likely intended to bring some brightness to a deep and complex liquid).

(Glendronach)

The whiskey from those three casks was eventually blended together and pulled for bottling in August 2025 at an official age of 56 years. Barrie called 1968 “a vintage long whispered about as the ‘Holy Grail’ for The Glendronach connoisseurs.” She added: “The 56-Year-Old is a stoic masterpiece. It possesses a structural integrity rarely seen in spirits of this age. I describe it as a ‘Sherry Crescendo’ — a complex, multi-layered tale of dark cacao and ancient spice refined by the irreplaceable influence of time.”

The Glendronach 56 Years is bottled at a natural cask strength of 44.9 percent ABV, or 89.8 proof. Official notes from Barrie’s team describe a nose of “plush dark fruits and velvety dark cacao,” with notes of caramelized date and blackberry compote. On the palate, it doubles down on those dark fruits with black cherry, raisin, “fine dark chocolate, and luxurious mandarin.” The finish pulls together the dark cherry and dark chocolate with smoky hints of wood spice. As you might predict with a rare and expensive scotch release, Glendronach 56 Years is packaged in a hand-carved cabinet, this one made of American walnut by master woodcraftsman John Galvin.

Only 12 of the 200 decanters are destined for the U.S. market, which means the bulk of this liquid is going to require some international relations to track down. If you’re lucky enough to have a contact for one of the 12 domestically available bottles, expect the $49,0000 suggested retail price to be more of a starting point.

G. Clay Whittaker is a Maxim contributor covering lifestyle, whiskey, cannabis and travel. His work has also appeared in Bon Appetit, Men’s Journal, Cigar Aficionado, Playboy and Esquire. Subscribe to his newsletter Drinks & Stuff for whiskey reviews and trends, perspectives on drinks, and stuff.