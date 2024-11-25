Glenfiddich Toasts Aston Martin’s Racing Legacy With Rare, 65-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Celebrating the historic year of Aston Martin’s first F1 season and Le Mans victory.

(Aston Martin F1 x Glenfiddich. Photo by Guido De Bortoli/Getty Images)

Glenfiddich announced a new partnership with Aston Martin‘s Formula One team by bottling an ultra-rare single malt scotch whisky from 1959—the same year that the British automaker made its historic F1 racing debut and won 24 Hours of Le Mans.

This spirited collaboration between two totemic U.K. luxury brands—unveiled ahead of last weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix—unearthed an extremely rare Glenfiddich 1959 scotch and poured it into a single commemorative bottle, revving up a uniquely exquisite pairing of whisky and motorsports excellence with a one-of-a-kind, 65-year-old expression.

“This limited edition 1959 bottling represents a pivotal moment in history—the year Aston Martin first entered Formula One and won Le Mans,” declared Glenfiddich Malt Master Brian Kinsman. “To honor this milestone, we delved deep into the Glenfiddich archives and unearthed this exceptional expression from that very year.”

(Aston Martin F1 x Glenfiddich. Photo by Guido De Bortoli/Getty Images)

“It is a rare whisky that embodies the essence of this partnership, capturing the spirit of innovation and excellence that both Glenfiddich and Aston Martin have upheld for decades. The bottle is a tribute to our shared legacy, connecting the past with the future in a truly remarkable way.”

As for the whisky itself, Glenfiddich’s expert tasters report that the nose has “notes of oak, aged leather, tannin and beeswax mingling with the earthy essence of a dunnage warehouse floor.” On the palate, the liquid’s bold and complex flavors conjure “oaky spice intermingling with cloves, dates, and walnuts, evoking the festive warmth of Christmas pudding and the bittersweet allure of dark chocolate.”

Originally casked by Glenfiddich Malt Master Gordon Grant, the one-off whisky harks back to a bygone era when single malts were virtually unknown beyond Scotland before the coveted category’s stratospheric modern-day rise.

(Aston Martin F1 x Glenfiddich. Photo by Guido De Bortoli/Getty Images)

Starting in 2025, Glenfiddich and Aston Martin’s F1 team will partner for an exclusive, multi-year alliance that promises to “redefine exceptional experiences, creating memorable moments that reach far beyond the racetrack,” teased the brands in a joint statement. Lawrence Stroll, owner and Executive Chairman of Aston Martin Formula One Team, added: “At Aston Martin Formula One Team, we continuously push boundaries to set new standards, and Glenfiddich embodies that same spirit of perfection and innovation.”

BOULDER CITY, NEVADA -The launch of the new Glenfiddich Aston Martin Aramco F1 Partnership at Cascata on November 20, 2024 in Boulder City, Nevada. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Glenfiddich/Aston Martin)

The bespoke scotch bottle was officially debuted alongside a Glenfiddich stag-adorned Aston Martin race car at the desert-set Cascata Resort in Boulder City, Nevada, followed by a private Las Vegas Grand Prix dinner attended by Jamie Chung, Tyler Hoechlin, Tina Leung, and other fashion, music, and internet luminaries.

(Jamie Chung and Tina Leung at the Glenfiddich x Aston Martin F1 event. Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Glenfiddich/Aston Martin))

As for when interested whisky aficionados can actually taste Glenfiddich 1959 for themselves, stay tuned. The award-winning scotch brand owned by William Grant & Sons—which also operates The Balvenie scotch, Hendrick’s Gin, Monkey Shoulder scotch, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish whiskey, Sailor Jerry rum, Milagro Tequila, Reyka vodka and Silent Pool gin—may be offering their grail-worthy scotch to the public at a later date, though it’s sure to be a considerably expensive single-malt splurge.