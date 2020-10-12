Exclusive First Look: Glenrothes 50-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Glenrothes

Legendary Speyside scotch distillery Glenrothes is releasing an oldest-ever distillery bottling this month. Glenrothes 50 is an extremely small supply of rare liquid, encompassing the surviving whisky from just a few ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks filled in November of 1968. Only 50 bottles of the Glenrothes 50-year-old will be released of this extraordinarily unique batch worldwide.

“This 50-year-old single malt is a dramatic blend of aromas,” said Laura Rampling, Master Whisky Maker at The Glenrothes, “with layers of complexity only a whisky of this age can deliver—truly luxurious, dark and fragrant.”

“As our oldest ever release, this 50-year-old is a salute to the loyalty and craft of our distillery team, several of whom have over 40 years’ service,” explained Kerr Arthur, Director of The Glenrothes brand, in a press release. “They truly understand the art of whisky making The Glenrothes way and now 50 people will have the privilege of sharing in this milestone release.”

The whisky is presented in individually numbered faceted crystal decanters, which are presented in black lacquered cases, as seen in these exclusive first look photos.

But purchasing the 48 percent ABV Glenrothes 50-Year-Old isn’t just about owning the liquid. Each buyer is invited to an “exclusive experience at The Glenrothes Highland Estate and Distillery,” according to the brand.

“There they will meet the distillery team, many of whom have honed their whisky making mastery over the decades that the 50-year-old was quietly maturing in the warehouses that lie in the heart of the Speyside community of Rothes.”

Since we haven’t been offered a tasting, we’re limited to the provided tasting notes, but here’s what Glenrothes said about the liquid:

Aroma

A cascade of fragrant woody spices, lilting between cedar wood and cloves, with grounding notes of linseed oil and rich muscovite sugar. A hint of fragrant jasmine.

Taste

A drama of complexity. Intensely sweet and spicy, with flares of cardamom, fennel seeds and vanilla pods, while notes of cedar play throughout.

Finish

Delicate and refined. A gentle lingering of woody spices.

For the U.S. market, only a few of the 50 bottles will even be available, but word is that Reserve Bar will have several of them.

Suggested retail price for the 750 ml. bottle is a decidedly steep $35,000, which is a little more than one of those off-the-shelf 18-year-olds, but Glenrothes is one of the decade’s faster growing collector’s brands, so this would be best described as an investment piece.