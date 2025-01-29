Gordon Ramsay Will Cook At 10 F1 Races In 2025

The “Kitchen Nightmares” chef will be cooking his high-end fare at F1 Garage.

(Formula One)

Gordon Ramsay is bringing Michelin-starred cuisine to Formula One’s frontline. The superstar chef, noted gearhead and lifelong motorsports fan is partnering with the world’s premiere racing series to elevate the culinary experience in F1 Garage—the ultimate Grand Prix weekend ticket that puts fans as close as possible to the paddock and pitlane to enjoy top-shelf food and drink amid the high-octane action.

Ramsay previously did a test drive of sorts at the most recent Las Vegas Grand Prix, where he curated a $35,000-per-head “Ramsay’s Garage” experience over three days featuring a his signature dishes—mini-beef wellington among them—as well as fare from his Asian-fusion restaurant Lucky Cat and modern British eatery Cool Britannia.

The Kitchen Nightmares chef is increasing his efforts to head F1 Garage’s culinary program at 10 races spread across the 2025 season. Starting with the Miami Grand Prix on May 2-4, Ramsay and his team of Executive Chefs will curate a menu of gourmet dishes inspired by that weekend’s race and infused with locally sourced ingredients. Meanwhile, expert mixologists will craft signature cocktails, offering a distinctive selection of drinks that complement the exceptional dining experience.

“My passion for F1 is well known but it’s the complexity and pace of the cars, and the talent of the many people building and controlling them, that appeals so much,” Ramsay set in a statement. “In many ways F1 is like a high performing professional kitchen, so this is the perfect partnership for us and our growing international restaurants group. We’re excited about what we can offer the F1 Garage guests, and we can’t wait to get to the starting line in Miami this May.”

(Formula One)

F1 Garage is just the latest feather in Ramsay’s chef’s hat. His portfolio spans 100 locations worldwide, encompassing eight Michelin-starred restaurants, brands like Bread Street Kitchen and Street Burger, and soon, Europe’s highest restaurant at the Horizon 22 commercial skyscraper in London. Visit the F1 Experiences website to learn more about Ramsay’s raciest endeavor yet.