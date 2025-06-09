Gozney Unveils Limited-Edition Pizza Oven Collaboration With Chef Matty Matheson

The chef, author and co-star of “The Bear” is collaborating with Gozney on a new outdoor pizza oven and merch drop.

(Gozney)

Gozney, the backyard pizza oven brand, is firing up another limited edition collaboration with a culinary heavyweight known from the acclaimed restaurant series,The Bear. The outdoor pizza oven maestros—who last summer collaborated on a line with Hedley & Bennett, the apron makers forThe Bear—are now making a signature outdoor oven for one of the show’s most recognizable stars. The Matty Matheson Signature Tread is a limited-edition outdoor oven developed in collaboration with the chef, entrepreneur and TV personality. The launch, set for June 18, marks a decade-long relationship between Gozney and Matheson, bringing his signature playful style to high-temperature pizza-making.

(Gozney)

“I love Gozney and I love to cook outdoors in a Gozney oven,” said Matheson in a statement announcing the launch. “Me and Tom Gozney go way back—imagine two great minds mashed into one great thing. This special edish Matty Matheson Tread is for you. Get out there and make something!”

(Gozney)

The limited-edition oven is a vibrant expression of Matheson’s outsized personality, featuring a nostalgic cartoon scene drawn by artist Christopher Wilson engraved onto the oven’s durable stainless steel exterior. The appliance is finished in a signature Matty orange colorway. The accompanying capsule collection extends the theme with customized placement peels and merchandise, all bearing Matheson’s unique aesthetic.

The Matty Matheson Signature Tread maintains the core features of the original Gozney Tread oven, which debuted in early 2025 and received an iF Good Design award. It boasts a wide temperature range, reaching 950 degrees Fahrenheit in approximately 15 minutes, and utilizes Gozney’s lateral gas burner to replicate a traditional wood-fired rolling flame for consistent heat distribution and restaurant-quality pizza. Accessories such as the Venture Stand, designed for stability on uneven surfaces, and the Roof Rack, which transforms the oven top into a prep station, further elevate the outdoor pizza-making experience.

(Gozney)

Tom Gozney, founder and designer of Gozney, said of the collab: “Matty’s been part of the Gozney story almost since the beginning—nearly a decade deep. He’s always been obsessed with the gear and has become a real part of the brand’s DNA. So it felt natural—and honestly overdue—to create something together that truly captures that journey.”

Gozney added, “The new limited-edition Tread is loud, bold, full of personality, and just like Matty, it doesn’t take itself too seriously. But underneath all that fun, it’s still Gozney through and through—built for performance, made to last. We wanted something that visually screams Matty, while still delivering the world-class quality we’re known for. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve made together.”

This launch coincides with Gozney’s “Cook Different” summer brand campaign, in which Matheson stars as a late-night infomercial salesman and a Gozney customer service representative. The Matty Matheson Signature Tread will be available online at www.gozney.com and at select global retailers for $549.99.