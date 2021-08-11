Guy Fieri Creates Apple Pie Hot Dog for MLB's Field of Dreams Game

The Mayor of Flavortown's decadent dog is as American as apple pie.
Guy Fieri is combining two American culinary staples to create the ultimate ballpark snack for the upcoming MLB at Field of Dreams baseball game between the Yankees and the White Sox. 

The Mayor of Flavortown's freakish "Apple Pie Hot Dog" is inspired by the jingle from his new Chevy commercial patriotically proclaiming that "baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet go together in the good old U.S.A."

Taking that sentiment literally, Fieri placed an all-beef hot dog on a bed comprised of of his signature bacon jam and apple pie filling, then wrapped the concoction in flaky pie crust topped with apple mustard drizzle, apple pie spice and demerara sugar. 

The funky frank will be offered exclusively to attendees of MLB at the Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa on August 12, but the video above serves as a demo of the recipe to make it at home.

The event itself is an homage to the 1989 fantasy baseball flick Field of Dreams. Kevin Costner stars as a farmer who constructs a baseball field in the middle of his Iowa farmland after hearing a transcendent being utter, "If you build it, they will come."

As Fox Sports notes, the character's journey sees him encounter old-school Black Sox, former White Sox players, and the ghost of his father.

MLB at Field of Dreams kicks off at 4:15 p.m. PT/7:15 p.m. ET Thursday on FOX.

