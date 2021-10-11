Here’s Your First Look at the 2022 Hooters Calendar

Purchase of each pinup-style calendar featuring the wing joint’s most stunning servers benefits breast cancer research.

The 2022 Hooters calendar has arrived, and we’ve got your exclusive first look.

2021 Miss Hooters Gianna Tulio graces the cover, leading 14 more featured photos of the wing-slinging restaurant chain’s servers scouted from six countries.

$1 from the purchase of every calendar goes to Give A Hoot. The fundraising effort benefits the V Foundation for Cancer Research and other organizations through the Kelly Jo Dowd Breast Cancer Research Fund, named for the 1995 Hooters Calendar cover star who died of breast cancer at age 42.

Check out the first look photos below for the 2022 calendar, which you can buy for $15.95.

Cover

Gianna Tulio (Boca Raton, Florida)

Miss January

Gracie Chamberlain (Tampa, Florida)

Miss February

Jennifer Koenig (Tucson, Arizona)

Miss March

Sloan Miavitz (Sarasota, Florida)

Miss April

Isabel Belandres (Jacksonville, North Carolina)

Miss May

Enayyah Musa (Daytona Beach, Florida)

Centerfold

Deeanna Krakowski (Weston, Florida)



Miss June

Delaney Holliday (Fairview Heights, Illinois)



Miss July

Blakelyn Brown (Jacksonville, Florida)



Miss August

Nadira Dunn (Kirby, Texas)



Miss September

Ireland Dabydeen (Madeira Beach, Florida)



Miss October

Eden Davis (Abilene, Texas)



Miss November

Kaitlin Crombie (Atlantic City, New Jersey)

Miss December

Allie Robert (Lone Tree, Colorado)

Back Covers

Shelbe Boudreaux (Houma, Louisiana), Laura Huynh (Pembroke Pines, Florida), Ashley Ellis (Chattanooga, Tennessee)

