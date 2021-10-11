Here’s Your First Look at the 2022 Hooters Calendar

The 2022 Hooters calendar has arrived, and we’ve got your exclusive first look.
2021 Miss Hooters Gianna Tulio graces the cover, leading 14 more featured photos of the wing-slinging restaurant chain’s servers scouted from six countries.
$1 from the purchase of every calendar goes to Give A Hoot. The fundraising effort benefits the V Foundation for Cancer Research and other organizations through the Kelly Jo Dowd Breast Cancer Research Fund, named for the 1995 Hooters Calendar cover star who died of breast cancer at age 42.
Check out the first look photos below for the 2022 calendar, which you can buy for $15.95.