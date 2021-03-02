Hershey Unveils Reese's 'Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups' With Absolutely No Chocolate

This one's for anyone who ever ate some big ol' spoonfuls of peanut butter straight out of the jar: Hershey's has you covered with its all-new Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups. That "Lovers" part is serious, too. Because these golden cups contain nothing but peanut butter, absolutely no chocolate allowed.

Here's more from Hershey's press release:

The new Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups are awe-inspiring, jaw-dropping and eye-popping. For the first time ever, in its more than 90-year history, the Reese's brand is releasing the most extreme, peanut buttery version of its iconic Peanut Butter Cups and removing the chocolate! Yes, that's right, we said no chocolate. Stuffed with the same beloved, Reese's peanut butter inside and a 100% peanut butter candy-flavored shell on the outside, you've never seen a Reese's Cup like this before.



The Reese's brand heard our fans raving about Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers during limited runs in 2019 and 2020, and consumers like Karey B. have been clamoring to keep it on shelves ever since: "Peanut Butter Lovers is the best!!! Please keep these around. I will cry if they ever leave the shelves."

It's such a simple idea it's easy to wonder why it didn't happen a long time ago. Reese's Brand Manager, Margo McIlvaine, addresses that in the same release, saying, "While launching a Reese's Cup with absolutely no chocolate might come as a shock, we're giving the truest peanut butter fans something to go wild about."

"The frenzy that comes with changing an icon like the Reese's Cup is real," McIlvaine continued, "but you can still enjoy the classic plus get more peanut butter flavor with a new option that's every peanut butter lover's dream!"

Here's how to get your peanut buttery blast of flavor: Look for Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups to roll out—for a limited time—in a 1.4 oz standard version for $1.09, king-sized 2.8 oz version for $1.79, and bags of Ultimate miniatures for $4.09 at stores everywhere beginning in early April 2021.