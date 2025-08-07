High West Uncorks 100-Proof Bottled in Bond Bourbon

The Utah distillery’s new limited-edition bourbon clocks in at 50 percent ABV.

(High West)

Acclaimed Utah whiskey distillery High West has followed up last year’s Bottled in Bond rye whiskey with a new Bottled in Bond bourbon.

This limited-edition bourbon joins High West’s Core Range, including High West Bourbon, Double Rye, Rendezvous, and Campfire. Crafted 4,000-feet above sea level at the High West Distillery in Wanship, Utah, this 100-proof expression was aged 4 years and 5 months in a federally bonded warehouse, meeting the rigorous standards set by the historic Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897—America’s first consumer protection law.

“Experience a high-rye bourbon crafted for bold flavor, featuring a mash bill of 36 percent rye and 64 percent non-GMO yellow corn,” the brand further elaborated in a statement announcing the bottle. “Distilled at a single distillery, in a single year, during a 6-month season, Bottled in Bond whiskeys are like a single vintage of wine, offering an intimate snapshot of the distiller’s process. High West Bottled in Bond Bourbon is perfect for the discerning enthusiast seeking quality, authenticity, and tradition in every pour.”

Official tasting notes describe a fruit-forward nose of “Honeycrisp apple, golden raisins, zested kumquat, graham cracker crust, wildflower honey, malted milk chocolate, toasted oak spice, [and ] honeycomb in a wicker basket. On the palate, expect flavors of peach and cherry cobbler, gingersnaps, roasted marshmallows, puffed wheat cereal, cocoa nibs, molasses, dried thyme, charred barrel staves before a finish of grated almonds and brown butter.”

Priced from $85, High West Bottled in Bond Bourbon is available nationwide at select retailers and will begin shipping to 35 states via shop.highwest.com. And for those who prefer their whiskey with a little more spice, Bottled In Bond Rye is also available.