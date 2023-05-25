Jack Daniel’s Adds Spicy Single Barrel Rye To Whiskey Portfolio

The barrel proof rye whiskey clocks in between 125 and 145 proof.

(Photo: Jack Daniel's)

Jack Daniel’s just added the new Single Barrel Barrel Proof Rye Whiskey to the Tennessee distillery’s Single Barrel Collection–and the spicy spirit packs a serious kick.

Available now across the U.S., Jack Daniel’s Barrel Proof Rye is bottled straight from the barrel and is available between an eye-watering 125 and 145 proof.

It has a grain bill of 70% rye, 18% corn, and 12% malted barley and is charcoal mellowed before aging in new, handmade American white oak barrels.

According to the brand, “only specially selected barrels aged at the highest reaches of barrelhouses and producing whiskey with deeper colors and flavors” are picked for the Single Barrel Collection.

“The combination of our unique rye grain bill and barrel house locations make for a special rye whiskey that perfectly balances bold and smooth,” said Chris Fletcher, Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller.

The new whiskey marks the first time that a Jack Daniel’s rye has been available in barrel-proof form as part of the brand’s Single Barrel collection, which also includes the Single Barrel Select, Single Barrel Barrel Proof, and Single Barrel Rye expressions.

Barrel Proof Rye is said to possess a “complex aroma of rich caramel and toasted subtle fruit”, along with the peppery finish typical of rye whiskeys.

It’s available across the U.S. now for a suggested retail price of $59.99 per bottle.