Jack Daniel's Launches Canned Cocktail Line

Jack Daniel's

Jack Daniel’s is jumping on the canned cocktail bandwagon with a new line of whiskey-spiked beverages just in time for summer. The Jack Daniel's Canned Cocktails series has three flavors: Jack & Seltzer, Jack & Cola, and Jack, Honey & Lemonade.

Each pre-mixed cocktail is made with yep, you guessed it: actual Jack Daniel’s Tennessee whiskey. The Jack & Cola and Jack, Honey & Lemonade are 7% ABV, while the lighter Jack and Seltzer aims to take on the White Claws of the world with 5% ABV, 0 carbs and just 97 calories.

Jack's Canned Cocktails are here for backyard barbecues and other warm weather festivities, as well as a possible respite from a particularly rough period for many, from the coronavirus crisis to the protests currently raging around the nation. It's no secret that plenty of us could probably use a drink right about now.

“We are always listening to our friends, and these new canned cocktails will be a convenient and refreshing way for them to enjoy our Tennessee Whiskey with a selection of wonderful flavors,” Lisa Hunter, a Jack Daniel’s brand director, said in a press release announcing the new line.

“Each drink is perfect balanced to highlight the flavors of our charcoal-mellowed whiskey in a drinkable and convenient format. This is real Jack and it’s ready to go.”

Jack Daniel's Canned Cocktails will be available in select states including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin.

The suggested retail price for a 4-pack of 12 oz. cans is $12.99, while single cans go for $3.99 each.

And if you're thirsty for even more Jack Daniel's pre-mixed cocktail options, there's always the brand's Country Cocktails series that includes the 4.8% ABV Black Jack Cola (a twist on Jack and Coke), Lynchburg Lemonade, Cherry Limeade, and other flavors.