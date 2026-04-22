Jack Daniel’s Debuts Ultra-Rare Small Batch Rye From High-Proof Barrelhouses

The limited-edition Tennessee Rye Whiskey features five distinct batches with proof points reaching up to 146.1.

(Jack Daniel’s)

Jack Daniel’s just launched the limited-market Jack Daniel’s Special Release Small Batch Rye whiskey, a high-proof collection sourced from some of the famed distillery’s most extreme aging environments.

The release consists of five distinct batches pulled from the Coy Hill, Boiler Hill, and Fire Brigade Fields barrelhouses. Bottled at barrel proof in 375 mL increments, the whiskey features proof points ranging from 142.7 to 146.1, marking it as some of the most concentrated rye whiskey ever produced by the Lynchburg-based distiller.

Distillery officials selected 129 barrels with entry dates spanning from February 2016 to August 2017. These barrels matured for an average of 10 years across three specific locations. While the Coy Hill location has gained notoriety for its high-heat maturation, the inclusion of Boiler Hill and Fire Brigade Fields introduces new profiles to the distillery’s portfolio.

Master Distiller Chris Fletcher and his team curated the batches specifically for their intensity and low-yield characteristics, which prevented them from being used in larger expressions like the Bonded Rye or Single Barrel Rye lines.

“I believe our Tennessee Rye Whiskey recipe is among the most exciting innovations to come out of the Jack Daniel Distillery in the past two decades,” Fletcher said in a statement shared by the brand. “In recent years, we began to identify barrels at some of our hidden gem barrelhouses that were simply too low-yielding for other bottlings like Bonded Rye and Single Barrel Rye, but had the potential to produce high-character whiskey. This small batch release truly showcases how place and time can create intense, bold flavor that is unmistakably Jack.”

The expression utilizes the traditional Jack Daniel’s rye mash bill of 70 percent rye, 18 percent corn, and 12 percent malted barley. Following the distillery’s signature process, the spirit was charcoal filtered before entering new oak barrels.

Tasting notes provided by the distillery indicate a profile of black pepper, burnt oak, and caramel, rounded out by a finish of leather and butterscotch.

Jack Daniel’s Special Release Small Batch Rye is available this month for a suggested retail price of $64.99. Due to the extremely limited nature of the five batches, the whiskey is sold exclusively at the White Rabbit Bottle Shop located at the Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg.