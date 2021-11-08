Jack Daniel’s Highest-Proof Whiskey Ever Packs 74% ABV Punch

PLEASE drink responsibly.

(Jack Daniel’s)

Jack Daniel’s 2021 Single Barrel Special Release has descended from high in the Tennessee distillery’s utmost Coy Hill rickhouses to deliver the strongest JD spirit to date.

Bottled uncut at proof points between 137.4 and 148.3—or 68.7 and 74.15 percent ABV—Coy Hill High Proof doesn’t deviate from Jack Daniel’s staple grain bill of 80 percent corn, 12 percent malted barley and 8 percent rye. The whiskey was mellowed through sugar maple charcoal before entering the Coy House barrels for maturation.

The resulting expression is described as having an “aroma of seared oak and dark brown sugar with flavors of bold baking spices and a lingering finish of toffee, smoke and rich leather.” Plus one helluva punch.

“The Coy Hill High Proof is all about pushing the limit for single barrel maturation to create one of our boldest, most innovative whiskeys we have ever released,” says Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller Chris Fletcher.

“It highlights one of the unique attributes of the Jack Daniel Distillery – the dry air of the highest floors of the barrel houses – and the amazing impact it has on whiskey making.”

Jack Daniel’s limited-edition Copy Hill High Proof hits shelves November. If you cop a bottle, remember to store it upright to prevent the potent whiskey from being tainted by the cork.