Jack Daniel's Launches First Age-Stated 10-Year-Old Whiskey in 100 Years

Jack Daniel's

It's been a century since The Jack Daniel Distillery put out an expression with the age stated on the label. So it's a big deal to note that this Tennessee institution is releasing its first 10-year aged whiskey in 100 years in Jack Daniel's 10-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey.

It's the kind of magic distilleries can work when they have plenty of carefully aged product in the barrel to work with and it performs the trick of both honoring Jack Daniel Distillery's current whiskey-making prowess even as it celebrates the brand's heritage.

Chris Fletcher Jack Daniel's

In a statement announcing the new bottle, Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller Chris Fletcher said that for the last ten years his company has "been experimenting to craft a product that would properly honor the whiskey Jack Daniel was bottling at the end of the 1800s."

"All of us at the Jack Daniel Distillery are thrilled to release an age-stated whiskey for the first time in over 100 years to be enjoyed by all," Fletcher said, "This product has been hand-crafted by our distillery team in Lynchburg over the last 10 summers all while keeping up with the growing demand for Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey around the world."

Using stock of Jack Daniel's Old No. 7, Fletcher created a hand-crafted whiskey with unique taste characteristics by enhancing its maturation—a process that in part involved simply moving oak barrels around the distillery's barrelhouse.

Jack Daniel's

Additionally, Jack Daniel's 10-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey was bottled at 97 proof, a first for the Jack Daniel Distillery. Tasting notes on the resulting spirit indicate dry fig and raisin on the nose before the palate detects butterscotch and soft fruit. The experience ends with a long finish that brings to mind spice and sweet tobacco.

Even bottle design for Jack Daniel's 10-Year-Old has been inspired by JD's long history with a hand-drawn take on the ornate label found on the last Jack Daniel’s aged-stated bottles from a century ago.

The first limited batch of Jack Daniel’s 10-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey is expected to hit retail shelves throughout the US in early September. A 750mL bottle retails for $70. Check out www.jackdaniels.com for more information.