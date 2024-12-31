Jack Daniel’s Launches Limited Edition Rye Whiskey Finished In High Toast Maple Barrels

This exclusive Jack Daniel’s Distillery Series rye is available while supplies last.

(Jack Daniel’s)

Jack Daniel’s is offering up a new edition of its Distillery Series line of “experimental whiskeys” with a Tennessee straight rye finished in High Toast Maple Barrels. Distillery Series Selection No. 14 begins with Jack Daniel’s traditional grain bill of 70 percent rye, 12 percent malted barley and 18 percent corn and is charcoal mellowed before entering into a new, charred American white oak barrel, according to the whiskey brand.

Once fully matured, the newfangled rye was entered into a second high-toast, no-char maple barrel for an additional three years. Initially released in 2022 as part of the Distillery Series, the whiskey was finished in a high-toast maple barrel for an additional 20 months from that original release.

The brand’s latest limited-edition whiskey “has an aroma of tobacco and clove” and “rich flavors of rye combined with notes of dried fruit, chocolate and caramel to build on a sweet maple finish, softening the peppery rye spice,” according to a Jack Daniel’s statement announcing the release.

Selected by Whiskey Taster Clint Bailey, Jack Daniel’s Distillery Series Tennessee Straight Rye Whiskey Finished in High Toast Maple Barrels is bottled at 107-proof (53.5 percent ABV) in 375-ml bottles. It’s available exclusively at the White Rabbit Bottle Shop at the Jack Daniel’s Distillery, with a suggested retail price of $43.99. There will only be 3,300 bottles offered, making it the most limited Distillery Series release yet.