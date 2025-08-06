Jack Daniel’s Launches New Tennessee Blackberry Whiskey

Following in the boozy footsteps of JD’s other flavored whiskeys, including Tennessee Honey, Tennessee Fire, and Tennessee Apple.

(Jack Daniel’s)

Jack Daniel’s is expanding its flavor portfolio with the launch of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Blackberry, a new expression that blends the brand’s signature whiskey with fruity flavor notes of fresh blackberries. The iconic Tennessee brand’s latest bottle follows their other flavored whiskeys, including Tennessee Honey, Tennessee Fire, and Tennessee Apple.

The summer-ready new spirit is made with the distillery’s classic Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, distilled from an 80 percent corn, 12 percent malted barley, and 8 percent rye mash bill. The whiskey undergoes Jack Daniel’s signature mellowing process, filtering through ten feet of sugar maple charcoal, before being aged in new, charred American oak barrels. The result is a smooth, 70-proof whiskey that the Lynchburg-based brand hopes is the perfect foundation for the new blackberry infusion.

“The smooth, well-rounded finish of our Tennessee Whiskey makes it one of the most versatile expressions to pair with unexpected flavor,” said Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller, Chris Fletcher. “By adding the ripe notes of blackberries, we’ve created an approachable spirit that’s full of character, easy to enjoy with friends and perfect for any season.”

With “sweet and tangy” blackberry notes, Jack Daniel’s latest whiskey is meant for sipping neat, on the rocks, or as a key cocktail ingredient. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Blackberry hits liquor store shelves nationwide this month at the very accessible price of $21.99 per bottle.