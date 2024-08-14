Jack Daniel’s Salutes The Military With ‘Heroes Selection’ Barrel-Proof Rye Whiskey

Toast America’s troops with this hard-charging Tennessee whiskey.

(Jack Daniel’s)

A new barrel-proof expression from Jack Daniel’s celebrates America’s armed forces, but the proprietor of Tennessee’s Old No. 7 whiskey didn’t just slap a military branch name on a bottle and call it good. The 2024 Heroes Selection Barrel Proof Rye, as the name suggests, was selected by Navy veteran Melvin Keebler, who also happens to be a Jack Daniel’s executive.

“Community, camaraderie and the importance of mission are the core principles that I feel my military service shares with my work today at the Jack Daniel Distillery,” Keebler said. “It is my privilege to select this whiskey in honor of the men and women who continue to serve and protect our freedom.”

U.S. Navy Veteran and Jack Daniel’s SVP General Manager Melvin Keebler (Jack Daniel’s)

Bottled at proof points ranging from 125 to 140 (62.5 to 70 percent ABV), the amber liquid starts with a grain bill of 70 percent rye, 18 percent corn and 12 percent malted barley before it’s distilled and aged in new American white oak barrels. Jack Daniel’s says the resulting whiskey features “a complex aroma of rich caramel and toasted subtle fruit.” As a nod the heroes it honors, each bottle is topped with JD dog tags and comes in a special green gift box.

The brand’s support for the military is nothing new. Since 2011, Jack Daniel’s Operation Ride Home and its charity partner, the Armed Services YMCA, have raised nearly $3 million to cover costs for nearly 13,000 junior-enlisted service members and their family members to travel home for the holidays. While it’s unclear if sales from the 2024 Heroes Selection will directly benefit Jack Daniel’s Operation Ride Home, the whiskey will raise awareness for the cause at the very least. Those interested can get involved directly by donating online or purchasing a cask from one of several Jack Daniel’s “Barrel Trees” that will be erected in cities major cities across the country this coming holiday season.

Jack Daniel’s Heroes Selection Single Barrel Barrel Proof Rye is available in 750ml bottles for a suggested retail price of $69.99 in select military retail locations beginning this month.

