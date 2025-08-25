Jim Beam Is Bringing Back Its Cult Favorite Pin Bottle Decanter

Several versions of the pin bottle have been released over the years, including glass decanters in the ‘40s, ‘50s, and 60s and a white ceramic version in the ‘70s and ‘80s.

Kentucky bourbon distillery Jim Beam is bringing a fan favorite bottle back from the dead, and while the liquid inside is exciting, this is a rare example of the bottle itself being the story. That’s because the bottle in question is a one-time reproduction of the legendary Jim Beam Pin Bottle decanter.

Though today’s drinkers may be most familiar with Jim Beam’s craft portfolio and flavored whiskeys, just two generations ago most bourbon lovers would have known the brand for its incredible range of ceramic and glass decanters. From the 1940s to the ‘90s, Jim Beam produced more than 3,000 of the special vessels, in the shapes of bowling pins, cars, pheasants, phones, car batteries, fire helmets, and eagles and even a chainsaw. One famous decanter produced in the early 1960s would later be chosen by the prop department as the “lamp” that was home to Barbara Eden’s titular character in the classic TV show I Dream of Jeannie.

The current leadership at Beam chose the bowling pin to recreate because it was a favorite bottle to gift to friends and family of the distillery, and to bring out for special occasions. Several versions of the pin bottle were released over the years, including glass decanters in the ‘40s, ‘50s, and 60s and, later, a white ceramic version in the ‘70s and ‘80s.

Fred and Freddie Noe have also recreated the liquid inside to be the same as the original: 8-year-old bourbon from the distillery’s 9-story warehouses, bottled at 86.8 proof. Tasting notes from the distillery suggest a nose of “crisp oak, baked bread, and toffee,” while notes of toasted oak and a “subtle sweetness” characterize the palate. This is not the oldest stated age in the Jim Beam portfolio by any means — Jim Beam lineage, which recently arrived for the domestic market, is nearly twice as old at 15 years. But 8 is also a well-known sweet spot both for Beam whiskeys and for Kentucky bourbon in general.

Jim Beam’s master distillers Fred and Freddie Noe have been creating some incredible innovations in the last couple of years, with the release of Booker’s The Reserves, Hardin’s Creek, the re-imagining of Old Grand-Dad 7 Year, and some truly impressive Knob Creek ultra-aged releases. But this bottle signals that they still have plenty of great things to recapture from the distillery’s past.

The limited volume of these decanters (Beam did not disclose the total number they’ve produced) means that they’ll be hard to get, but these decanters will only be available onsite at the Jim Beam distillery in Clermont. So, unless you’re in Kentucky, you’ll probably have to head to the secondary market. At $100, these decanters are going to go fast — originals go for more than that on eBay, and those are empty. Full bowling pin decanters with unbroken seals can go for $500 or more on the secondary market. You may need three wishes to get your hands on one of the new ones. The Beam Pin Bottle is available at the distillery starting August 23, which also happens to be Jim Beam Day.

