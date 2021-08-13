Jim Beam's Latest Little Book Premium Whiskey Is a Bold Blend of Aged Bourbons and Rye

The Kentucky distillery's $125 bottle clocks in at 116.8 proof.
Author:
Publish date:
LBC5 Bottle + Box

Jim Beam's latest entry in its top-shelf Little Book lineup is a bold new blend of aged whiskies that packs a serious punch. 

For each of the past five years, eight-generation distiller Freddie Noe has carefully crafted a custom expression featuring the Kentucky distillery's best grain spirits. The latest release, titled Little Book Chapter 5: The Invitation, clocks in at 116.8 proof—or 58.4 percent ABV. 

Noe blended four whiskies of different ages, beginning with a 2-year bourbon finished at a low proof that  contributes a creamy mouthfeel and sweet grain flavor. A 3-year all-rye whiskey adds peppery notes and a hint of nuttiness. 

Another bourbon, aged 5 years, brings notes of vanilla and a corn sweetness on the nose. The 5-year is key, as it creates congruity between the young whiskies and the final, most complex 15-year-old bourbon that rounds out The Invitation. 

Little Book's tasting notes describe "flavors of caramel and toasted bread, with brown sugar undertones and a touch of sweetness" that are best enjoyed neat or on the rocks. 

Priced from $124.99, Little book Chapter 5: The Invitation will be available in limited quantities this month. 

No image description

2022 Ford GT 64 Heritage Edition Promo
Rides

Ford Celebrates the Last GT With Limited Edition Carbon Fiber Supercar

Freddie Noe Little Book Chapter 5 Promo
Food & Drink

Jim Beam's Latest Little Book Premium Whiskey Is a Bold Blend of Aged Bourbons and Rye

Tissot Supersport Chrono Vuelta Special Edition Promo
Style

The Tissot Supersport Chrono Vuelta Watch Honors Legendary Cycling Race

Fetty Wap Yat Labs Promo Promo
Entertainment

G-Eazy, Questlove, Fetty Wap and More Heat Up NFT Event in Miami

arnold schwarzenegger
News

Arnold Schwarzenegger Says Anyone Who Won't Get Vaccinated or Wear a Mask is a 'Schmuck'

Camila Coelho Promo 3
News

Meet Brazilian Model and Beauty Influencer Camila Coelho

French Polynesia Promo
Travel

CDC Adds 7 Destinations to 'Very High' COVID-19 Travel Risk List

1969 Pontiac GTO Convertible Val Kilmer Promo
Rides

Val Kilmer's Pontiac GTO Convertible Can be Yours

Lamborghini Countachs Promo 2
Rides

These Classic Lamborghini Countachs Are Up for Grabs

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT