Jim Beam Launches High-Flying Luxury Bourbon

The first Jim Beam release to bare the name of the Clermont, Kentucky-based bourbon maker's eight-generation master distiller, Fred Noe, will be available exclusively in global travel retailers.

The top-shelf expression, dubbed Lineage, first began finishing in charred white oak barrels in 2004. After 15 years of aging, the small-batch spirit was bottled at 110-proof (55-percent ABV). Tasting notes detail a profile of spice, vanilla and caramel that's suited to neat or on-the-rocks serving suggestions. A decorative, leather-handled wooden box features a serialized brass plaque with a brief description of the whiskey within.

"Lineage represents a significant moment in the history of Jim Beam. Not only is it a collaboration between the seventh and eighth generation of distillers in our family, but it’s a blend of the past, the present and the future," Noe said in a statement.

“Having spent a lot of time exploring travel retail outlets in my time, it was important to me to offer something special to travelers – especially during these trying times. Launching a product exclusively to travel retail is not something we often do, so we are excited to bring such a unique expression to our friends in airports across the world.”

At $250, Lineage represents the most refined bottle by far in Jim Beam's lineup, which ranges from the standard Kentucky straight bourbon to higher-end offerings like Black Extra-Aged and Single Barrel editions. Look for Jim Beam Lineage on airport shop shelves in early 2021.