Johnnie Walker Blue Label ‘Ghost and Rare’ Scotch Whisky Spotlights One of Scotland’s Shortest-Lived Distilleries

The $350 limited edition bottle is a tribute to rare scotch whisky made at a legendary distillery.

Johnny Walker

With the fourth release in their limited edition Ghost and Rare series, Johnnie Walker Blue spotlights a scotch whisky from one of Scotland’s shortest-lived distilleries, the Speyside “ghost” distillery of Pittyvaich.

The distillery, which opened in 1974, closed in 1993 after only 18 years of operation, is now considered to have been a bastion of exceptional scotch-making due to its unique Speyside style.

Johnnie Walker reports that Master Blender Jim Beveridge and his team hand-selected two other “ghost” whiskies from the distilleries of Port Dundas and Carsebridge.

He then combined these with rare Scotch from a quartet of Speyside distilleries including Mannochmore, Auchroisk, Cragganmore and Strathmill as well as the Highland whisky of Royal Lochnagar for what’s being heralded as a truly standout scotch whisky.

“We have waited patiently for that perfect moment when we turn our thoughts to this fleetingly rare gem of the whisky world,” Beveridge said in a statement announcing the limited edition scotch.

“Its distinct autumnal character has always intrigued us and fired our imagination to create something really special that would pay tribute to the whisky makers of this Speyside distillery.”

Johnny Walker

The spirit is reportedly redolent of the “sweet, fruit notes of fresh apple” and the “autumnal flavours of Pittyvaich, beautifully balanced with the delicate subtle sweetness of honeycomb and soft wood” from the “ghost” whiskies of Port Dundas and Carsebridge.

Available globally until supplies last, Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost & Rare Pittyvaich has a suggested retail price of $349.99 per bottle.