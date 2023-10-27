Kate Upton Is Now Co-Owner Of Canned Cocktail Brand Vosa

Celebs and spirits collide once more.

There’s something of an arms race in the spirits world, especially as far as celebrities are concerned, with new brands and new products getting a celeb endorsement seemingly on the daily.

Matthew McConaughey just debuted Pantalones Tequila, The Rock’s own Teremana Tequila has legions of fans, and even indie stars like The Strokes rocker Albert Hammond Jr. are exploring the canned cocktails space.

(Photo: Gilles Bensimon/Maxim)

Vosa Spirits is getting in on the fun now, too: The canned cocktails company just got a bit more high-profile (and a lot more jaw-dropping) with the addition of Maxim Hot 100 alum and world-famous model, actress and entrepreneur Kate Upton as a co-owner.

Upton was a fan of the brand herself before coming onboard, and her introduction as co-owner arrives alongside two new products.

There’s the lightly carbonated, 7% ABV The High Line, plus the non-carbonated 5% ABV Vodka Water, and both are available in flavors like cherry, lemon and peach.

“I love sharing a drink with friends and family. Making sure I’m drinking something that’s free of preservatives and made with high-quality spirits is important to me,” Upton said. “Vosa offers this opportunity in a variety of options, so I know there’ll be something for everyone.”

Upton plans to work with Vosa Spirits on a bit of everything, from flavor development and new products to marketing strategies.

“We admire Kate greatly, and we were delighted to learn that she loved our cocktail offerings,” said Vosa Spirits Co-Founder & CEO Spencer Bailey. “We craft all Vosa products for an elevated, elegant cocktail experience as part of a relaxed and luxurious lifestyle.”

Inspired by the classic elegance of the Mediterranean, Vosa notes it focuses on “premium, 6 times distilled vodka, preservative-free formulas, and refined packaging.”

Vosa can be found in Upton’s home state of Michigan, as well as Florida through distributor Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. Both new products are available in sub-$15 4-packs for effortless, Upton-approved entertaining.